This Fruity Taiwanese Drink Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make

Taiwanese cuisine is replete with beautifully colorful and flavor-packed dishes, and as such there are plenty of Taiwanese dishes that are worth knowing. But a great dish is made even better with a tasty drink alongside it. And if you shift your focus just slightly and take a look at Taiwanese drinks, you'll see that it too is a category full of delicious options. Bubble tea has gotten all the press, of course, and it's a fun and customizable drink that has earned its popularity. But for a fruity and creamy blast of flavor, look no further than a simple papaya milk.

Papaya milk is not the milk of a papaya the way coconut milk is — but if that thought didn't enter your mind then yes, papaya milk is exactly what it sounds like. The drink is a simple combination of papaya fruit and whole milk blended together. The result is a refreshing balance of fruity and creamy flavors, making this drink well worth the try. And since it's so darn easy to make, there's no reason not to give it a whirl.