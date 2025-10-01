This Fruity Taiwanese Drink Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make
Taiwanese cuisine is replete with beautifully colorful and flavor-packed dishes, and as such there are plenty of Taiwanese dishes that are worth knowing. But a great dish is made even better with a tasty drink alongside it. And if you shift your focus just slightly and take a look at Taiwanese drinks, you'll see that it too is a category full of delicious options. Bubble tea has gotten all the press, of course, and it's a fun and customizable drink that has earned its popularity. But for a fruity and creamy blast of flavor, look no further than a simple papaya milk.
Papaya milk is not the milk of a papaya the way coconut milk is — but if that thought didn't enter your mind then yes, papaya milk is exactly what it sounds like. The drink is a simple combination of papaya fruit and whole milk blended together. The result is a refreshing balance of fruity and creamy flavors, making this drink well worth the try. And since it's so darn easy to make, there's no reason not to give it a whirl.
Adjust papaya milk for your own tastes
Technically, you only need fresh papaya and whole milk to make papaya milk –- and as long as you choose a good papaya and lose as little juice as possible while cutting it, you should have no trouble. On the whole, two cups of papaya for every one cup of milk should do the trick. However, while these two ingredients are all that's necessary, that doesn't mean that you can't add a little bit of modification for your own sake. If you want to control the sweetness and not be totally at the whim of the papaya's natural sweetness, then here's where you can do so.
To give papaya milk even more of a creamy, dessert-like boost, look no further than sweetened condensed milk. Sweetened condensed milk is made from whole milk, though the two are certainly distinct. Adding a dollop or two of this ingredient is a staple of Vietnamese coffee, and it also works in this Taiwanese drink to add sweetness without making it too saccharine. With this in mind, papaya milk can be adjusted to suit your own tastes or those of whomever you're serving this drink to, making it a valuable addition to your blender's recipe repertoire.