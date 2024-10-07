How To Choose A Perfect Papaya Every Time

Every fruit has its own unique signs of ripeness. Even more tropical fruits that are less commonly available in the United States, like mangoes, will have certain colors, smells, and softness when fully ripe. Understanding how to identify ripe fruits and how to help fruits like avocados ripen quicker can be key in making the most out of produce, especially produce that is hard to find.

Larger fruits, like papayas, are harder to identify when it comes to ripeness. Fortunately, getting familiar with papayas' signs of ripeness is easy. When picking a papaya, look for one that is yellow on the outside and slightly soft when touched.

The size of papayas necessitates getting fruit that is as ripe as possible. Otherwise, the fruit will just sit on the kitchen counter for a long period of time as it ripens. Even worse, you might pick a papaya that is overly ripe.