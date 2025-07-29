Here's Exactly How Condensed Milk Is Made From Whole Milk

Sweetened condensed milk is a bit of a jack-of-all-trades in the kitchen. Whether you're whipping up a batch of fudge, making dulce de leche to pour over cake or fruit, or making a fantastic, super sweet iced coffee, the canned delicacy works with a wide range of dishes. If you've ever tasted it straight out of the can (no judgement), you might wonder exactly how milk is transformed into a super creamy and rich kitchen rock star.

The production of sweetened condensed milk begins with milk with less than 10% total fat content. Next, the milk is cooled and pasteurized. Large amounts of sugar are added to the milk, acting as both a sweetener and preservative. The mixture is heated to prevent crystallization, then sent to an evaporator that uses both heat and pressure to reduce the milk's water content by about 60%. The milk then undergoes the homogenization process to ensure its uniform texture before it's sealed in sterilized cans.