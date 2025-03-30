How To Cut A Papaya Without Losing Its Juiciness

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Papayas are a tropical fruit that can make a great addition to your fruit intake. Creamy, mildly sweet, and packed with antioxidants and vitamins, you can blend them in a smoothie, mix them up in a fruit salad, or eat them cubed with a dash of lime juice. If you've never handled papaya before, it may be a fruit that's a little confusing to cut, especially because its shape and size can vary drastically. Some papaya varieties look like an elongated pear while others can grow to the size of a large pineapple. However, they can all be cut similarly, and the first step is to start with a ripe papaya. To choose the perfect papaya every time, pick one that has almost entirely turned a warm yellow color but still has some green patches. The little bit of green ensures that the papaya isn't overripe. Raw papaya is also edible, but its mild flavor and crunchy texture are best used in a Thai papaya salad.

The riper a papaya gets, the softer the skin and flesh become, increasing the chances of squashing while trying to section it. To ensure it doesn't get mashed or lose its juiciness, it's important to use the right knife. A cheese or tomato knife works well to cut through the waxy skin and flesh of a papaya. Slice the fruit lengthwise through the middle and use a spoon to gently scoop out the seeds from inside. Be careful not to apply too much pressure to avoid removing the flesh. Now, you are ready to peel and section the papaya as you wish.