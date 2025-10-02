The Fancy Sandwich Queen Elizabeth Only Ate On Special Occasions

Considering Queen Elizabeth II's record-long tenure on the British throne, it's no surprise that there's a ton of information out there about the food most associated with the late monarch. If you do a bit of digging, you can find knowledge relating to the queen's favorite cocktail, and even the fact that the British royal family technically owns a McDonald's location. But when Elizabeth II was feeling particularly indulgent, there's supposedly one thing that suited her palate better than anything else.

Elizabeth II may have been the British queen, but it turns out that nothing satisfied quite like the quintessential French croque monsieur. A cheesy and decadent sandwich, the croque monsieur (not to be confused with the croque madame) stacks ham and gruyere, usually on French bread. Once you top it off with some béchamel sauce and cheese, and let it broil until it becomes nice and crunchy, that croque monsieur becomes a textural and flavorful wonder that's evidently fit for a queen. Of course, you wouldn't want one of these every day — for that, the queen preferred a sweeter kind of sandwich, jam pennies. But for a royal lunch when the need for something more fancy struck, the croque monsieur was her go-to.