What Was Queen Elizabeth's Cocktail Of Choice?

Cocktails come in many flavors, so everybody who drinks them has a favorite, whether because of a preference among liquors or it all boils down to the mixers. Some people enjoy a dirty martini while others reach for a classic Paper Plane. Great Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II had an elevated taste for alcoholic beverages and typically consumed a dry martini and a glass of sweet wine in the evenings.

However, there is another cocktail that caught her eye — she was known to have enjoyed drinking Dubonnet and gin. She considered it her favorite drink, and once instructed her page William Tallon to bring two small bottles of Dubonnet and gin to a morning picnic.

The rich, slightly sweet beverage is simple to make. Robert Large, retired Buckingham Palace yeoman of the cellars — yes, that was his real title — detailed how he prepared it for Queen Elizabeth in a 2007 BBC documentary. He described adding one-third gin and two-thirds Dubbonet to a short, square glass. Then he topped the drink with a thin slice of lemon, with no pits, and two large, well-shaped square ice cubes. He noted the importance of the ice cubes being square, so they wouldn't melt too quickly. Large also said nobody else in the palace had a preference for the drink: "It's only Her Majesty who drinks the gin and Dubonnet, and no one else."