11 French Sandwiches You Should Know About

If the popular legend is true, sandwiches are an English creation, first devised by a British noble as an efficient way to keep himself fueled during card games. But cultures around the world have made sandwiches their own — a lunch box or brown bag with an old-school peanut butter and jelly sandwich has long been a default lunch for schoolkids and office workers alike in the U.S. In France — a country known for its elevated food culture and elaborate culinary creations — the simple sandwich has taken a life of its own, becoming a favorite quick lunch or snack at cafés and picnics.

As a longtime Francophile (I lived in France for close to three years, part of that time as a live-in nanny for a French family), I had the good fortune to sample more French-style sandwiches that I can count. They were not only eminently crave-worthy, but affordable — an important factor for a recent college grad living on a nanny's salary. And while they're distinct enough to add Continental flair to your next picnic or potluck, most of them can be easily assembled with common American ingredients. Even better, they're diverse enough to fit every mood and appetite — and all are well worth checking out.