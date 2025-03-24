The Sweet Sandwich Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Ate Every Single Day

Childhood in the U.S. wouldn't be complete without regular infusions of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Many of us still enjoy them into adulthood as a sweet treat served with a requisite tall glass of ice cold milk to wash it all down. Nostalgia regularly drives our food cravings and it's likely why even Queen Elizabeth II herself, the former British monarch, allegedly enjoyed jam pennies every day with her afternoon tea.

Made with white bread, fruit jam and butter, these cute little snacks are called penny sandwiches because traditionally, they're cut into small, 1.2 inch diameter circles, a size evocative of old English pennies. Queen Elizabeth enjoyed jam pennies with strawberry preserves made from berries grown at Balmoral Castle, the royal family's Highland summer home in Scotland. "The queen was served jam pennies in the nursery as a little girl. She's had them for afternoon tea ever since," Darren McGrady who worked as the Queen's chef for over a decade, told the Associated Press.