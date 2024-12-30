The McDonald's Location That Was Technically Owned By The Queen Of England

Queen Elizabeth II isn't the only royal with ties to McDonald's. Princess Diana reportedly treated her sons to lunch at fast food restaurants. Royal Chef Darren McGrady once told Marie Claire a story about how Diana told him not to make lunch, assuring the chef the family would be going to McDonald's instead. When McGrady told her that he could make burgers for Princes William and Harry in the palace, Diana said that they wanted the toys that come with the meal.

But one royal chef actually has a professional history with McDonald's. Chef René Arend cooked in the royal kitchens for Queen Elizabeth II before being hired by McDonald's to incorporate chicken into their otherwise beef-heavy menu. The chef then went on to invent some iconic menu items: Chicken McNuggets and the McRib.

While it may be unlikely that Queen Elizabeth ever even visited the royal McDonald's (Chef Darren McGrady claims she wasn't a fan of the restaurant, but says that even though she passed on all the McDonald's burgers, she definitely loved a good beef patty), it's still a destination-style attraction for fans of the Royal Family and the golden arches, alike. If only Queen Elizabeth had tried the decidedly English Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurry, or any of the other McDonald's McFlurrys from around the world, she might have changed her mind.