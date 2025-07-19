How 7 Celebrity Chefs Order Their Steaks
The guidelines for creating a perfect steak are well-known in the culinary world. Season well, let the steak come to room temperature before beginning the searing process, use a super-hot preheated pan or grill, and be sure to let the steak rest before you cut into it. As for how done your steak should be to create the ultimate beefy bite, that's a matter of personal preference. Whether you prefer a "walk it through the kitchen" blue filet mignon, a throughly well-done ribeye, or something in between, the way you cook your steak can make all the difference in the taste and texture of the finished product.
Just like the rest of us, celebrity chefs have their preferences for how they prefer their steak. Here, we delve into the depths of celebrity chef preferences when it comes to steak doneness. From Wolfgang Puck to Giada De Laurentiis, we've got the low-down on how celebrity chefs order steak when they're treating themselves to a night out — or when they're enjoying a delicious cut in the comfort of their own homes.
Wolfgang Puck prefers medium-rare steak with a side of seasonal vegetables
Wolfgang Puck is known for combining classic French cooking techniques with American influences, and his name is synonymous with culinary excellence. In a TV segment with FOX 5 Washington D.C. (via YouTube), Puck was asked about his preference when it comes to steak. The chef said, "I like it rare, medium-rare," as he sliced into a perfectly pink New York strip. Puck went on to say that he'd typically serve this type of steak with seasonal vegetables. He also offered some go-to tips for home chefs, including the importance of seasoning steak well and letting it come to room temperature before tossing it onto the grill.
Ina Garten was petrified of overcooking steak — until she learned some pro tips
Believe it or not, Ina Garten once felt intimidated by grilling steak. Now, she's got her medium-rare method down to a science. In an Instagram video, Garten said "I used to be terrified to grill. I'd buy these gorgeous steaks, and then I was sure I was going to overcook them. Until one day, I met one of the owners of Lobel's Meat Market, and he taught me how to grill a perfect steak every time." She recommends using a grill that only has hot coals on one side, leaving the other side cool. She sears each side for two minutes exactly, then lets them cook for eight minutes (for rare) to 10 minutes (for medium) on the cool side — or until a meat thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare.
Bobby Flay believes most people, chefs included, actually prefer medium steak
In a TikTok video, Bobby Flay said he doesn't believe most people — including chefs — when they say they prefer steak rare or medium-rare. "I love my burgers to be medium," Flay said. "If the fat doesn't melt, then it's not as delicious. I don't want it overcooked. I definitely want it to have some pink in there... I want the fat to melt." Flay went on to say that he feels the same way about steaks: If it's too rare, it's harder to chew. "I want to melt the fat, I want it to do it's job. And I have to tell you, a lot of my chef friends are admitting to me they're looking at the medium instead of medium-rare."
Ree Drummond recommends erring on the side of undercooking your steak
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is in the same camp as Ina Garten and Wolfgang Puck, preferring her steaks medium-rare. She recommends erring on the side of underdone as opposed to overdone, because you can always toss the steak back on the grill — or send it back to the kitchen — if it's not cooked thoroughly enough to suit your tastes. She also says it's important to remember that your steak keeps cooking for a bit after you remove it from the heat. It's best to remove it from the pan or grill a bit before it hits your desired doneness level.
Giada De Laurentiis prefers rare steak (but doesn't believe it's the end-all be-all)
Giada De Laurentiis typically recommends cooking steak until it hits 120 degrees Fahrenheit on a meat thermometer, indicating a rare steak with a slightly cool center. As we mentioned, it's important to remember that steak continues to cook as it cools, so it's likely the center of the steak warms by the time you're ready to slice and serve after following De Laruentiis' method. The chef is also a big proponent of knowing your own tastebuds and staying true to you: Just because others like rare or medium-rare steak doesn't mean you have to follow suit. During an appearance on "Drew" (via Facebook), De Laurentiis and host Drew Barrymore discussed how to create a tender, moist, well-done steak for those who don't share her rare steak preferences.
Robert Irvine prefers medium-rare and believes steak doesn't have to be expensive to be great
Chef Robert Irvine is firmly in camp medium-rare when it comes to steak preference. The "Restaurant Impossible" host is known for taking inexpensive cuts of beef and making them into super-tender, flavorful meals. When cooking a less-expensive cut, such as flank steak, Irvine recommends a flavorful sweet-and-savory marinade: Think balsamic vinaigrette and stone-ground mustard. He then cooks it to a bright pink medium-rare, slices the meat on a bias to make it as tender as possible, and serves with his all-time favorite steak side dish: Olive-oil poached mushrooms.
Gordon Ramsay prefers his steaks on the cooler side
While he's known for his fiery temper, Ramsay prefers his steaks on the cooler side. Rare, medium-rare at most, to be exact. He recommends using the side of a pan on the stovetop to create a solid sear on all sides of the steak. Ramsay takes a bit of an unconventional approach to making sure the steak is cooked through: He turns the steak every minute or so, rather than letting it sit (after searing on each side, of course).