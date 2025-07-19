How 7 Celebrity Chefs Order Their Steaks

The guidelines for creating a perfect steak are well-known in the culinary world. Season well, let the steak come to room temperature before beginning the searing process, use a super-hot preheated pan or grill, and be sure to let the steak rest before you cut into it. As for how done your steak should be to create the ultimate beefy bite, that's a matter of personal preference. Whether you prefer a "walk it through the kitchen" blue filet mignon, a throughly well-done ribeye, or something in between, the way you cook your steak can make all the difference in the taste and texture of the finished product.

Just like the rest of us, celebrity chefs have their preferences for how they prefer their steak. Here, we delve into the depths of celebrity chef preferences when it comes to steak doneness. From Wolfgang Puck to Giada De Laurentiis, we've got the low-down on how celebrity chefs order steak when they're treating themselves to a night out — or when they're enjoying a delicious cut in the comfort of their own homes.