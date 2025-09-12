Melania Trump's Favorite Drink Completely Defies Her Clean-Eating Reputation

Melania Trump is one of the most enigmatic first ladies to grace the White House. During Michelle Obama's time as first lady from 2009 through 2017, she graced magazine covers, gave many interviews, and spearheaded the "Let's Move!" project, which aimed to improve the health and activity levels of America's children. While Melania Trump did work on her "Be Best" campaign (which also focused on the well being of children) in her first turn as first lady in 2017, she had a reputation of being, well, barely there from a visibility perspective.

Though she does carry on some duties in her work as first lady, she is perhaps best known for her clean-eating lifestyle, which includes lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. This is in stark contrast to President Donald Trump's dining preferences, which includes quite a bit of McDonald's (as to whether he prefers McDonald's old beef tallow fries to its current vegetable oil fries, that remains a mystery). However, even with her penchant for unprocessed foods, Melania Trump has a sweet spot for one not-so-antioxident-filled beverage: Diet Coke. Specifically, she prefers the sugar-free soda in the glass bottle. This may seem like a small detail, but any Diet Coke lover can tell you that the container a Diet Coke is served in changes its flavor profile.