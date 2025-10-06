9 Best Pantry Shelving From IKEA That Changes Absolutely Everything
Kitchen pantries are essential spaces for storing everything from canned foods and appliances, to dishes and everyday essentials you'd rather keep out of sight. As useful as they are though, these spaces can often end up cramped and disorganized, turning instead into a place where your kitchen items get lost or forgotten.
There are countless strategies to help keep a pantry in order. Whether you're taking tips from Ina Garten, implementing new techniques to restock your pantry, or using the right containers to maximize your pantry space, the advice out there is abundant. But no matter your approach, one factor makes the biggest difference: shelving.
With its extensive kitchen organization section, IKEA offers a wide variety of shelving solutions designed to make pantry storage both efficient and stylish. Whether you prefer visible shelving for items you want to display, or practical pull-out shelves to maximize every inch of space, IKEA has options to suit every need. To help you sort through and make the best decision for your space, we put together a list of the best pantry shelving from Ikea that truly change everything.
1. OMAR
If you're looking for a simple, reliable shelving solution that works in almost any pantry, IKEA's OMAR shelving unit with three baskets is a classic choice. Compact yet sturdy, this multi-purpose shelf stands just over three feet tall and features a durable, industrial-style steel frame that blends functionality with a clean, minimalist look.
The three built-in baskets make it especially practical, adding both extra organization and stability so smaller items don't slip off the shelves. Whether you're storing canned goods, dry ingredients, or even small appliances, the OMAR keeps everything neatly contained and easy to access. One other feature that sets it apart is its stack-ability. Multiple OMAR units can be combined in different configurations, giving you the flexibility to customize your pantry layout to perfectly suit your space. Customers consistently note how easy the unit is to assemble and how solid it feels once in place. They also praise its value, calling it high-quality for the price.
2. JONAXEL
For smaller or more narrow pantries, the JONAXEL storage combination can truly change everything. Compact and free-standing, this steel unit is painted white for a clean, modern look, and its tiered basket-style design makes it especially versatile. The breathable baskets are ideal for storing fresh produce like potatoes, onions, and garlic, while also working well for smaller pantry staples or even dining accessories like napkins and placemats.
Customers highlight the JONAXEL's ease of assembly and its lightweight yet sturdy build. Many also appreciate its sleek, minimal design that blends seamlessly into most kitchen styles.An added bonus is that, like the OMAR, this unit is also stackable, giving you the option to expand your storage vertically by adding more tiers. While most customers find the single unit perfectly sized for tighter spaces, the ability to customize and grow your setup makes it a flexible solution for changing needs.
3. TORNVIKEN
When thinking about pantry storage, most people picture shelves where items are stacked on top. But another option that changes absolutely everything for your pantry is hanging storage. If you're looking for a way to maximize space while keeping things accessible, the TORNVIKEN wall shelf is a great choice.
This minimalist shelf combines wood and metal for a clean, modern look. Designed to be wall-mounted, it offers space to store items on top while also featuring hooks for hanging lighter kitchen essentials, like utensils or produce bags. Beyond its functionality, the combination of materials makes it a stylish addition that adds a touch of minimalist design to your pantry.
Customers love its simplicity and versatility, noting that it ties their spaces together in an aesthetic way without feeling bulky. Many reviewers also mention how quick it is to assemble and how sturdy it feels once installed.
4. HYLLIS
Sometimes sleek and simple is best, and the HYLLIS shelf unit proves exactly that. This steel-framed shelving unit is lightweight yet durable, with a minimalist design that adds and blends seamlessly into any pantry.
Because it's made entirely of steel, the HYLLIS is easy to clean and perfect for storing items you might not want to place on wood, like messy ingredients or water-prone items. Sure, there are tips to deal with messy ingredients, but it's easier to work with a surface that's easy to clean. Many customers even use it for plants, since any spills or leaks can be wiped away in seconds. Beyond function, its open shelving design offers flexibility for both storage and display, giving you room to get creative with pantry decor.
The HYLLIS is also highly adaptable. While tall and spacious on its own, it can easily be paired with additional units to optimize larger spaces. On IKEA's website, it's even styled alongside another shelf to show how well it works in multiples.
Customers consistently praise its durability and value. At just $29.99, it strikes the perfect balance between sturdiness and affordability, making it an option that changes everything for heavier, bulkier pantry items.
5. UTRUSTA
Some pantries already come with built-in cabinetry and shelving, but adding extra organization systems can enhance and transform them into highly customized, functional storage. If you already have a large kitchen cabinet, the UTRUSRA pull-out pantry organizer is an upgrade that changes absolutely everything.
This dark metal system of baskets and organizers attaches directly to your pantry cabinet doors, making it sturdy yet lightweight, perfect for maximizing deep, hard-to-reach spaces. The pull-out mechanism opens automatically with your cabinet doors, giving you effortless access to everything inside.
The organizer features two sets of shelves with four rows in total. One set includes shallow baskets, ideal for condiments and spice jars, while the other offers deeper baskets that can hold bulkier items. Designed with both versatility and efficiency in mind, it adapts easily to a variety of storage needs. Customers rave about how convenient it is, with many calling it one of the most useful additions to their kitchen.
6. NÅLBLECKA
The key to optimizing pantry storage often comes down to mixing and matching the right components. Once you've chosen a main shelving unit, consider adding a countertop organizer like the NALBLECKA. This compact shelving system is designed to maximize the space on top of existing shelves, inside cabinets, or even on countertops.
Crafted with a sleek bamboo-and-metal design, the NALBLECKA features a two-tiered basket system. The baskets are separated by tall rods, allowing room for condiments, spice jars, or other taller pantry staples to fit comfortably. It's an easy way to add an extra layer of organization to narrow kitchens or to tidy up clutter that tends to collect on open shelves.
Customers love the NALBLECKA for striking the perfect balance between style and function. The bamboo baskets bring a clean, elevated look while still offering plenty of storage space. Even as a smaller organizer, reviewers note that it holds a surprising number of spice bottles and makes everything easy to see and grab, while adding a touch of charm to the kitchen.
7. VARIERA
If you're looking to expand pantry space inside a closed setting, like a cabinet or cupboard, the VARIERA shelf insert is a simple yet highly effective solution. Made of steel with a clean white finish, this insert resembles a small table that fits neatly inside your cabinet, instantly creating an extra tier of storage. By adding this layer, you can double or even triple the usable space, making it easier to keep items organized and accessible.
One of the VARIERA's biggest strengths is its versatility. The shelves are designed to be stackable, so if you have a particularly tall cabinet, you can layer multiple inserts to optimize every last inch of space. They also work well in smaller or narrower cabinets, where maximizing vertical room is especially important.
Customers love how adaptable this product is, noting that it's just as useful in kitchen pantry cupboards, closets, or combined with other shelving units. Many highlight its compact size and durability, as well as the fact that its smooth, non-porous surface makes it safe for storing a wide variety of items without worrying about spills or slipping. At only $12.99 per unit, the VARIERA Shelf Insert is an affordable, customizable way to create order out of your chaotic pantry space.
8. PÅLYCKE
If you don't have the cabinet space to stack more shelving units, consider organizing vertically by hanging, instead. The PÅLYCKE clip-on basket is a game-changing solution for maximizing unused space, turning the area beneath your shelves into functional storage.
Lightweight yet sturdy, this steel basket simply clips onto the bottom of a shelf and hangs down to the one below to create extra room for pantry essentials. Its breathable metal design makes it versatile enough for storing everything from plates to produce, while keeping items visible and easy to reach.
At just $8.99, the PÅLYCKE is also one of the most cost-effective organizational tools you can add to your pantry. Customers love its durability and are often surprised by how much it can hold. Many note that it's the perfect way to take advantage of space that would otherwise go unused.
9. KOLBJÖRN
If you're looking to bring a more elevated touch to your pantry storage, IKEA's KOLBJÖRN shelving unit with cabinet is hard to beat. This standalone piece combines open shelving on top with a closed cabinet on the bottom, offering both versatility and a polished, streamlined look. The mix of hidden and visible storage makes it easy to keep essentials accessible while tucking away clutter.
Beyond its design appeal, the KOLBJÖRN is built with practicality in mind. Made of steel and finished with a protective powder coating, it's resistant to rust and exceptionally easy to clean. The unit is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making it incredibly durable, and it comes with individually adjustable feet, perfect for pantries with uneven floors.
Customers especially appreciate how sturdy this shelving unit is, often using it to store heavy, bulky pantry staples. At the same time, its versatility makes it a smart choice for smaller spaces where a single, multipurpose piece can make a big impact.Whether you're building out a large pantry or optimizing a compact one, the KOLBJÖRN changes the game in terms of balancing style, durability, and function.
Methodology
With so many IKEA pantry shelving options available, each with its own features and strengths, it can feel overwhelming to decide which will work best for your space. To make the process easier, this list highlights game-changing units that serve a variety of needs: from building a pantry from scratch, to upgrading existing cabinetry, to maximizing storage in pantries of all sizes. Whether you're planning a complete reorganization or simply looking for a few add-on pieces, these options presented aim to offer both functionality and style to suit different preferences.
To curate this list, we relied on product rankings and carefully reviewed IKEA's verified customer feedback. We paid close attention to what customers praised or critiqued, as well as how they were using each shelf in their own spaces. The result is a collection of versatile solutions that not only meet different storage challenges but also reflect real-world experiences. Ultimately, this list provides a set of quality and diverse options so you can choose some that best fit your needs.