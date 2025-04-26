The Big Mistake Most People Make When Restocking Their Pantry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A fully stocked pantry doesn't only ensure that you'll have what you need for special occasion treats like cookies and cakes, it can also be a weeknight dinner saver. If a protein expires before its time, or you simply forgot something at the shops, you can still whip up easy recipes with reliable items like dried pasta, canned tomatoes, tinned fish, and the stars from your spice rack. But, shelf stable as they are, none of those things last forever, and you do need to keep them in rotation to avoid unforeseen pantry catastrophes.

The first in, first out (FIFO) stocking system used at the grocery store is also a useful technique for keeping your own goods current. And it's pretty self-explanatory: Use older items before breaking into new ones. This is crucial at the supermarket, where identical bunches of things like spinach come in at a constant rotation, requiring that older greens move to the front of the produce case as newer ones are arranged behind. And the same principle, even if it's as simple as finishing one cereal box before you move onto the next, will keep your pantry as fresh as one can be.