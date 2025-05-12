11 Creative Ways To Decorate Open Kitchen Shelves

Along with an addictive podcast, a perfectly set mise en place, and good company, a well-organized kitchen promotes the joys of cooking by simply amplifying your surroundings. With the rise of home renovations in recent years, projects such as investing in a kitchen island or giving your kitchen's cabinets a little facelift could be the answer to your cooking woes — and a cure for an ordinary-looking kitchen space.

More and more homeowners seem to be ditching the drab, closed-off veneer of traditional cabinets. Instead of forking over the money to install modern models, try simply removing the unwanted cabinet doors and embracing the spacious look of open shelves. Not only do doorless pantries expand the possibilities of a home's cooking space, but their accessibility also encourages dwellers to unclutter their kitchen and embrace more intentional organizational practices.

But how do you organize and adorn an open-cabinet kitchen? We've dreamed up 11 ideas to spruce up your shutterless cabinets (and perhaps even inspire some of you to get your screwdriver handy and say "buh-bye" to the kitchen shelving of yesteryears). To help guide us through our interior design queries, we spoke to Joyln Chen, a Portland-based interior designer and co-owner of Xiao Ye, which she also designed. With little more than a bucket of paint and a free afternoon, these simple ways to spruce up your kitchen will have you ready to log even more hours in an apron.