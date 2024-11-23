One Of The Worst Mistakes You're Making With Kitchen Pantry Space

Pantry space is always at a premium because there are so many must-have canned foods you should keep on hand. However, keeping everything organized is easier said than done, and more often than not, things end up shoved together or pushed to the back until they're forgotten. Optimally, your pantry should be a place where you can easily see what you've got and grab what you need. This way, you never have to worry about missing something you need for a recipe or having to dig around for something while you're cooking.

While there are many pantry mistakes you can make, like stacking cans on top of each other, another huge mistake is using the wrong kinds of containers. Too often, people buy pantry items and store them as-is in the containers and boxes they come in. Unfortunately, this can make organization tricky, and more often than not, these packages take up more space than they should. This is why moving dry goods and baking ingredients into air-tight containers is recommended. However, not just any shape of container will do. No, square containers are the best for pantry organization because they utilize space more effectively and have great stackability.