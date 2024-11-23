One Of The Worst Mistakes You're Making With Kitchen Pantry Space
Pantry space is always at a premium because there are so many must-have canned foods you should keep on hand. However, keeping everything organized is easier said than done, and more often than not, things end up shoved together or pushed to the back until they're forgotten. Optimally, your pantry should be a place where you can easily see what you've got and grab what you need. This way, you never have to worry about missing something you need for a recipe or having to dig around for something while you're cooking.
While there are many pantry mistakes you can make, like stacking cans on top of each other, another huge mistake is using the wrong kinds of containers. Too often, people buy pantry items and store them as-is in the containers and boxes they come in. Unfortunately, this can make organization tricky, and more often than not, these packages take up more space than they should. This is why moving dry goods and baking ingredients into air-tight containers is recommended. However, not just any shape of container will do. No, square containers are the best for pantry organization because they utilize space more effectively and have great stackability.
It's hip to be square in the pantry
When choosing the right pantry storage containers, square ones have an edge over round options for a few key reasons. Firstly, because of their shape, they can be nested close together, limiting the amount of wasted space and giving you more room to utilize. This is particularly important for folks with small pantries or those only working with overhead cabinets. Overall, square containers take up around 25% less space than their round counterparts, which can make a huge difference for cluttered pantries. Moreover, square containers can be easily stacked to take up even less room.
Another benefit square containers provide is a flat space for labeling. Even if you're using clear containers — which you should because they make identifying foods easier — labels are always a good idea, especially if you have foods that look similar, like bread flour and all-purpose flour. While you can label round containers, it's a bit more awkward with the curves. If maximizing space in your pantry is your priority, square containers, like Vtopmart's 24-piece container set or Chefstory's 8-piece set, are a must-have. Not only will they save you space, but they'll also make your pantry look much neater.
These are the foods you should be storing in square containers
If you seldom use airtight containers for pantry storage, it's important to figure out what to put in them. After all, you're not going to be using them for canned meats or canned fruits; those can stay in their original packages. Instead, square containers are perfect for dry goods, primarily dried pasta noodles, grains, lentils, and cereals. Think of them as a way to potentially prolong the shelf lives of these items, especially those you open and don't use all of at once.
Baking ingredients are another thing you should use your square containers to store as they will help keep them fresh. Flour, in particular, should never be stored in an open bag in your pantry because it can spoil surprisingly quickly! Likewise, containers are great for storing sugar, preventing it from absorbing moisture, and for storing dried fruits, rice, and beans.
When considering what to store in your containers, think about the pantry items you use most in your household. For instance, things you'll use all of, like a box of pasta, won't need to be put in a container. However, if you're only using half the box at a time, it's worth putting it into a container to keep it fresh.