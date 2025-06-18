The Genius Way To Store Messy Pantry Ingredients For A Headache-Free Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who's ever had to scrub a splash of the good balsamic or red wine vinegar from the bottom of a cabinet or a pantry shelf has balked at the ornery task that should have been prevented by their caps, but somehow wasn't. Some pantry staples, including not only the aforementioned duo, but also things like honey and olive oil varieties just seem to want to leap out of the bottle, creating a textural nightmare of a mess. But you can apply the same preventative measure that you use to keep your coffee table free from rings to your kitchen shelves: just use coasters.

Placing all those salad ingredients, sweeteners and condiments on coasters will prevent those drips and drops from spreading to more permanent surface areas. When the coasters do get slick or sticky, you can just pop them out for cleaning, rather than embarking on a whole darn weekend project. Plenty are even dishwasher safe for nearly unbelievable ease.