Every Salad From Schlotzsky's, Ranked

Schlotzsky's classic offering may be sandwiches (based on the muffuletta, the iconic sandwich of the state of Louisiana), but that's not all you'll find on the menu there. When you'd prefer crunchy greens and the joy of spearing the perfect bite on the tip of your fork, this Texas-born and now Georgia-based chain offers four standard salads and, currently, one limited-time offering — and I tried them all.

Schlotzsky's introduced salads to its lineup in 1991, but if you're like me, you may have missed that fact. I ate a lot of the chain's sandwiches earlier in my life (my mother had frequent hankerings for them), but I guess salad wasn't on my radar back in my actual salad days. Now, I love discovering new places to get a good spread of greens, veggies, and proteins that won't cost an arm and a leg. I was recently enthused to discover Wendy's Cobb salad (the highest-protein salad you can order at Wendy's, FYI), but less enthused at the not-so-freshness of the greens and bacon bits. Schlotzsky's salads, I hoped, would be a cut or two above this. When I stopped in at my local store to pick up my order, the friendly, helpful staff and spotless environment suggested good things were to come.

For me, a salad wins if it contains fresh, crisp greens, an array of toppings that create a tasty symphony, a dressing that complements those toppings rather than overpowers them, and is worth what I pay for it. I'll say right off the bat: There were no bad salads in my bag of Schlotzsky's tastiness, but there were definitely ones I'd look forward to eating again over others.