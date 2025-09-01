Don't Knock This Cheesy Retro Pineapple Casserole Until You Try It

This cheesy retro pineapple casserole has made a name for itself at potlucks, on holiday tables, and at family meals throughout the American South — and it is still sure to raise a few eyebrows. It's made up of layers of sweet pineapple, cheddar cheese, and then topped with a crust made from butter and crackers. The unexpected pairing of sweet, juicy pineapple with melted cheese may sound strange, but it's not so different from the salty-sweet magic of Hawaiian pineapple pizza.

Families in the South cherish this flavor combination and find pride in its cultural resonance. Whether selecting it as a holiday side dish or serving it as a savory dessert, its surprising flavor puts an unexpected spin on traditional menus. As a sweet side, it can accompany a roasted turkey or a baked ham nicely; as a savory dessert, it can hold its weight on the buffet table.