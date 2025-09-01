Don't Knock This Cheesy Retro Pineapple Casserole Until You Try It
This cheesy retro pineapple casserole has made a name for itself at potlucks, on holiday tables, and at family meals throughout the American South — and it is still sure to raise a few eyebrows. It's made up of layers of sweet pineapple, cheddar cheese, and then topped with a crust made from butter and crackers. The unexpected pairing of sweet, juicy pineapple with melted cheese may sound strange, but it's not so different from the salty-sweet magic of Hawaiian pineapple pizza.
Families in the South cherish this flavor combination and find pride in its cultural resonance. Whether selecting it as a holiday side dish or serving it as a savory dessert, its surprising flavor puts an unexpected spin on traditional menus. As a sweet side, it can accompany a roasted turkey or a baked ham nicely; as a savory dessert, it can hold its weight on the buffet table.
A sweet and savory Southern tradition
The exact origins of this casserole are unclear, but this sweet and savory concoction most likely emerged in the mid-20th century, when casseroles were all the rage as the perfect means to reduce food waste. In the South, this gooey, cheesy, retro casserole is often found at festive gatherings. At Easter, it is often nestled between deviled eggs and cornbread. It contributes a unique twist to menus often filled with roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, or potato salad. Because it is easy to prep and a crowd pleaser, you can also find it at communal gatherings like church events, community meals, or family reunions.
The recipe itself is a celebration of simplicity. Mix canned pineapple (with a splash of juice), sugar, flour, and cheddar cheese (sharp or mild, depending on your taste), then top with crushed Ritz crackers tossed in butter. Baked until golden, it delivers a nostalgic bite that Southerners cherish. Rich and refreshing, pineapple casserole is a cultural enigma that manages to surprise newcomers and comfort old-timers alike.