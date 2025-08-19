The Genius Way You Can Have Cheez-Its At Dinner (Without Feeling Like You're Snacking)

Even casual snackers know the simple joy of indulging in a Cheez-It cracker, which is why it's such a shame that these square delights are usually reserved for small moments. Often enjoyed between meals, it's rare to see the familiar red and orange box make an appearance at the dinner table. Well, that doesn't have to be the case, because there are actually many great ways to use Cheez-It crackers. One clever, if not unconventional, way to add these to a meal is to turn this snack into croutons and pop them into a salad. Simply sprinkle a few of the treats into your salad bowl and voila. To really take things to the next level, consider elevating your Cheez-It croutons with a few tasty ingredients.

Instead of adding Cheez-It crackers into a salad whole, smash them into bite-sized pieces in a plastic bag using a meat tenderizer or rolling pin. Next, pour the crumbs into a bowl with some melted butter and the seasonings of your choice, then combine until well mixed. Cook this mixture in a pan on the stove, or toast it in the oven for a crispy finish. This cheesy topping will make a great addition to any salad. A rich, tangy Caesar salad, made with anchovies or without, could stand up to the intensely flavored crackers. You can also use these "croutons" in a Cobb salad. The savory ingredients like bacon and boiled eggs would pair exceptionally well with the bold cheddar flavors.