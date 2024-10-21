How Did King Ranch Casserole Become A Regional Texas Dish?

There's really no dish that exudes warmth and comfort more than a simple yet reliably delicious casserole. For something so basic, it can speak volumes. Whether you make it for friends and neighbors during a tough time or to share at a potluck, casseroles of any kind are not only full of flavor, but meaningful as well. So it's no surprise a down-home Southern state that prioritizes comfort food has its own unofficial state casserole. In Texas, it's all about King Ranch casserole.

Otherwise known as King Ranch chicken, this Tex-Mex take on a traditional favorite is a staple in the Lone Star state. A single casserole dish is packed with juicy pulled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, cream of mushroom and chicken soups, and shredded cheese, plus, a blast of spice from canned tomatoes and green chiles. It's most notable for being layered with corn tortilla chips as opposed to noodles or potatoes, creating a simultaneously creamy and crunchy bite. It's a truly iconic Texas food you have to try once.

This combination of flavors was likely influenced by chilaquiles, a Mexican staple popular in Texas. But outside its clear link to Mexican flavors, the origins of King Ranch casserole are still questioned to this day. Historians just aren't sure how this unique recipe came to be.