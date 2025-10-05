7 Foods Colorado Is Famous For
Colorado has a lot to offer locals and tourists alike, and we're not just talking about mountain adventures like snowboarding and hiking, either. The state also has a drool-worthy culinary scene that existed well before everyone started getting the munchies (if you know, you know). From green chili stew to Rocky Mountain oysters, Colorful Colorado has it going on when it comes to delicious and sometimes strangely unique foods.
As any Colorado native will tell you, there's nothing quite like the taste of regional cuisine. Whether you're planning a trip to Colorado sometime soon or are new to the scene, you'll want to try each of these foods while you're there. That is, of course, if you want to do as the locals do and enjoy the best the state has to offer.
1. Rocky Mountain oysters
Starting strong is one of the most famous (or infamous) dishes Colorado has to offer: Rocky Mountain oysters. While you may not have tried them before, you've likely heard of them in passing, and they are undoubtedly an acquired taste. If you don't already know, Rocky Mountain oysters are deep-fried bull testicles. It sounds strange, but it's true. Also referred to as cowboy caviar, they are a signature dish in the West, particularly in Colorado.
Whether the mention of Rocky Mountain oysters piques your interest or makes you squirm with discomfort, they've been enjoyed in Colorado dating as far back as the cowboys roaming the range in the 1800s. In the 20th century, they were viewed more as a cheap bar food and a Colorado staple, though that sentiment didn't last forever. Since the '90s, Rocky Mountain oysters have been considered more of a novelty, and there's really only one place in Denver you should order them anyway. Ultimately, there's no denying the dish is part of the state's culinary history, and they definitely helped put Colorado's food scene on the map.
2. Green chili
Next up is arguably Colorado's most iconic food, and oh boy, is it tasty: Green chili! Not to be confused with a green chile pepper, green chili is a delicious sauce with a consistency similar to a stew. While it's not exclusive to the state (New Mexico Hatch green chili is also well-known), Colorado grows some of the best green chiles in the town of Pueblo. From there, they're turned into a delectable sauce that easily rivals other regional variations. In fact, it's so delicious that many people enjoy Colorado green chili by the bowlful with nothing more than a tortilla and a spoon. You can also find it on everything from burritos to burgers to Pueblo Slopper French fries.
If you only seek out one famous Colorado food, green chili is your best bet. In its most basic format, it's made with green chiles, tomatoes, flour, broth, onions, and seasonings, but there are endless variations as well. Diced pork is the most common upgrade, but plant-based options are available, too. Some recipes even include additions like potatoes and corn. No matter the details, green chili ranges in heat, so this dish can vary from mild to extremely spicy. If you've never given it a try, consider this your sign to seek it out.
3. Colorado Mountain Pie
Made famous by a restaurant called Beau Jo's, Colorado Mountain Pie puts a whole new spin on one of America's most beloved dishes: Pizza. Many regions around the country serve their own style of pizza, and whether you've heard of it before or not, Colorado is one of them. Hooray!
So, what makes Colorado Mountain Pie unique? Well, it features a tall, braided, honey-sweetened crust and mountains of toppings. Seriously, you order the pizzas by the pound. Thankfully, the heavy toppings are conveniently held in place by the braided crust. And if you want to be just like the locals, you have to try this pizza with honey to really do it justice.
For all newcomers, Colorado Mountain Pie is a thing to be marveled at. You might not forsake all other styles of pizza for it, but it is nothing short of spectacular. However, if Colorado Mountain Pie sounds a bit heavy for you, that's okay. Beau Jo's also serves something called a prairie pie, and it's much lighter thanks to a hand-rolled crust and significantly fewer toppings — the crust is just as tasty, though, and still gives you a similar experience to the Colorado Mountain Pie.
4. Bison burgers
Another famous food in Colorado is bison burgers. They can be found on countless restaurant menus and in the aisles of local grocery stores, so you can make them right at home. Compared to ground beef, ground bison is leaner and a touch sweeter. It also boasts a higher nutritional content, so it's no wonder people in the state eat it with such gusto. In fact, bison burgers have been featured on the Colorado Agriculture Department's site as the state recipe of the month in July of 2022. That's not surprising, though, because bison are raised for consumption across the state.
If you're wondering what to put on a bison burger, diced green chiles are always a hit (sound familiar?). They can also be topped with bacon and all the usual suspects like lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and mustard. However, as a lean meat, ground bison does have a tendency to dry out faster than ground beef while cooking. If you try to make them at home, pay close attention to your cooking time so you don't overdo it.
5. Palisade peaches
While not quite a full dish like some of the other items on this list, Colorado is famous for its Palisade peaches. Though they might not make an entire meal, they are most certainly a food that the state is super proud to produce and consume. Many people think of Georgia when peaches come to mind, but Coloradans see things differently. Grown on the Western Slope, in Palisade, these succulent stone fruits are juicy and sweet, just like a great peach should be.
When in season, Coloradans like to put Palisade peaches on everything from pastries to sandwiches and beyond. Savory foods like pizza and peaches may sound like a stretch, but we can assure you it's worth trying. Pair them with a balsamic glaze, hot honey, and prosciutto, and you'll be in store for a meal worth remembering. In fact, Coloradans love these peaches so much that, as of 2025, Colorado has hosted the annual Palisade Peach Festival for the last 57 years. A fruit delicious enough to have its own shindig sounds pretty famous to us, no matter how you slice it.
6. Olathe sweet corn
Olathe sweet corn is another signature type of produce grown in Olathe, Colorado, and enjoyed all over the state. What sets it apart is that it is extra sweet, making it arguably some of the best corn you can get anywhere in the country. After all, that's what fresh corn is all about, right? Sweet basically equals delicious, and obviously, the local sourcing that leads to optimal freshness doesn't hurt, either.
Similar to Palisade peaches, Coloradans love Olathe sweet corn so much that it gets its own festival, too. You can also find Olathe sweet corn ice cream (when the season is right) or use it in recipes like cornbread and griddle cakes. Whether you choose to snag some at a roadside stand, search for it at a local grocery store, or make your way to the festival, it's good enough to be eaten straight from the cob after a quick dip in boiling water — no salt or butter needed. The additional toppings won't hurt, but Olathe sweet corn boasts lots of delicious flavor all by itself, so it can be enjoyed as-is.
7. Denver Omelet
Last but not least is none other than the Denver Omelet, and honestly, the name says it all. This dish is so iconic that you can find it on restaurant menus across the United States, so there's a strong chance you've had one, or, at the very least, heard of it before. Just in case you need a refresher, a Denver Omelet is made with ham, cheese, onions, and bell peppers, and can be served alone or alongside any of your favorite breakfast sides.
The Denver Omelet sounds simple, because it is, but the ingredients come together perfectly to create a deliciously fluffy breakfast that just about anyone can love. Plus, just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Coloradans have a tendency to turn their Denver Omelets into a hearty breakfast sandwich. In fact, the Denver Sandwich was around before the Denver Omelet, way back in 1900. It grew in popularity from there, and it was even lauded as one of the most popular sandwiches in the country by the 1950s. Regardless, the pared-down Denver Omelet is what's most popular today, but in Colorado, you can easily get a taste of either. Yum!