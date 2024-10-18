Colorado's Pueblo Slopper Is The Regional Dish That Tastes Better Than It Sounds

In the United States, there's a breadth of tasty regional dishes that may appear bewildering to outsiders. Locals in Connecticut place clams on their pizza, while sushi-like spam musubi is a popular snack in Hawaii. Such beloved local dishes have their devoted fans, and after a bite, the unusual combinations are easy to understand. Here's another such rendition to add to the list: The Pueblo Slopper.

A classic named after the town of Pueblo, Colorado, the dish consists of hamburger covered in a flavorful green chile sauce, topped with a sprinkling of cheese. A soggy burger may seem unappetizing, but the pairing really works. The bread is soaked in an ultra-aromatic sauce of local Mira Sols peppers, pork, and tomatoes and onions. The meat offers a nice textural contrast to the bread, and variable toppings like raw onions, or crackers give some more crisp up top. And to finish the deal, fries are a frequent accompaniment. Really, there's something special to eating a sandwich with fork and knife, so slice in, and see what the intrigue is all about.