Colorado's Pueblo Slopper Is The Regional Dish That Tastes Better Than It Sounds
In the United States, there's a breadth of tasty regional dishes that may appear bewildering to outsiders. Locals in Connecticut place clams on their pizza, while sushi-like spam musubi is a popular snack in Hawaii. Such beloved local dishes have their devoted fans, and after a bite, the unusual combinations are easy to understand. Here's another such rendition to add to the list: The Pueblo Slopper.
A classic named after the town of Pueblo, Colorado, the dish consists of hamburger covered in a flavorful green chile sauce, topped with a sprinkling of cheese. A soggy burger may seem unappetizing, but the pairing really works. The bread is soaked in an ultra-aromatic sauce of local Mira Sols peppers, pork, and tomatoes and onions. The meat offers a nice textural contrast to the bread, and variable toppings like raw onions, or crackers give some more crisp up top. And to finish the deal, fries are a frequent accompaniment. Really, there's something special to eating a sandwich with fork and knife, so slice in, and see what the intrigue is all about.
Colorado's Pueblo slopper consists of burger covered in green chile sauce
Similar to hatch chiles grown in New Mexico, the wondrous Mira Sol peppers are really the star of the show. They bring aromatic smokiness, acidity, and fruit, all tied together with a pinch of heat. It's a complexity that's further enhanced with the array of chile sauces on offer. Some craft their more pepper-forward, while others more balanced or meaty, allowing the remnant flavors to meld together. The variations of the region really come together during the annual Chile and Frijoles Festival, which includes a competition of the generational sauce.
It makes sense then, that the hamburger subsequently emerged as a vessel. Legend has it that inventive customers were the ones to deconstruct the burger, and layer the aromatic sauce atop. Most cite that it was created either in the 1950s at Gray's Coors Tavern or 1970s at Star Bar. Today, both of these restaurants still serve, and including a range of newer options, there's not a clear favorite in town. All do their Pueblo slopper a little differently, whether it's leave the sandwich open faced, or replacing the brioche burger for a grilled cheese. In fact, it's likely that Pueblo restaurants don't really want you to order the burger — the slopper is the move.