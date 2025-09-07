The Unexpected State Producing Some Of The Best Fresh Peaches In The US
When most people think of fresh summer peaches, they probably assume they come from Georgia. They are, after all, the state's official fruit. Still, Georgia isn't the only spot that produces a prolific amount of these delicious treats. In fact, the state doesn't actually produce the most peaches in the United States at all. (It's actually the third-largest producer). One unexpected place that produces some of the best peaches in America is Colorado.
Fruit trees line the western slope of the state, where the unique climate means nearly perfect growing conditions for cherries, pears, and grapes. The peaches in the town of Palisade, specifically, the peach capital of Colorado, are so beloved that we named Palisade Peach Pie the most iconic dessert in the state. So, what makes this specific farmland so special? As horticulture specialist Jeff Pieper explained to Rocky Mountain PBS, "Our growers tend to be able to allow the fruit to hang on the tree a little bit longer, which increases the flavor profile. It also means less time in the cooler."
One of the main benefits of growing peaches in western Colorado is its long growing season, which is over 180 days long, as well as the significant amount of sunshine available here. The microclimate at the base of the mountains is also aided by warm winds, which stave off humidity that would invite fungus and insects into the fruit. This means less fungicide and pesticide spraying, resulting in healthier, happy peaches.
Where can you get Palisade Peaches?
Another reason why Palisade peaches are so incredibly delicious is thanks to the town's warm days and cold nights. Warm temperatures help the fruit grow, while the cool nights prevent the flesh from breaking down. The result is a near-perfect peach. "There's a really nice balance between sugar and acid profiles in our peaches," Jeff Pieper said to Rocky Mountain PBS. It's no wonder people come from all over the surrounding states to pick up some of these treats while they're available from June through October.
All of this talk about amazing peaches from a location you never knew grew them is definitely FOMO-inducing. Sadly, unlike Georgia peaches, you probably can't find a Palisade peach in your produce aisle. Most of these fruits are sold in farmstands locally across Colorado, specifically around Palisade. You can, however, get them mail-ordered. They will typically be harvested and shipped to your front door within 24 hours. Naturally, the price of buying fresh fruit online will vary, but it may be worth the cost if you really want to try a delicious Palisade peach.