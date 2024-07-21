Why You Need Honey To Taste Colorado-Style Pizza Properly

Pizza will always be Italy's claim to fame, but gosh darn it if America isn't going to do everything in its power to challenge that. Pizza is consistently ranked in polls among the most popular foods in America, and it seems like every state wants a piece of the pie, both metaphorically and literally.

Conversations about pizza in America seem to only focus on the rivalry between New York's thin crust and Chicago's deep dish, but this is a woefully narrow viewpoint. True pizza connoisseurs know that there's a difference between New York and Brooklyn-style pizza, and that Chicago tavern pizza is arguably more beloved in the city than deep dish. Moreover, the rest of the country has a lot of great pizza to offer, and while some styles like Detroit pizza and New Haven pizza have been gaining greater notice, Colorado is quietly pumping out a style of pizza that few outsiders have ever encountered.

Colorado-style pizza is also known as "mountain pie" because it is made with a thick, braided crust whose peaked form is reminiscent of the Rocky Mountains. In another twist, the crust is made with whole wheat flour and sweetened with honey rather than sugar. It is actually intended to be eaten as a dessert at the end of your meal, and thus is always served with extra honey for dipping. Mountain pie is certainly an original take on pizza, and although it claims to be Colorado-style, it's really unique to a single restaurant chain.

