This Iconic Colorado Breakfast Sandwich Has All The Makings Of A Classic Omelet

We may be one nation, but every state lays claim to its very own signature sandwich. Pennsylvania has the iconic Philly cheesesteak, Vermont has the aptly-named Vermonter, and Colorado has the Denver sandwich — or, at least, it used to. Today, you'd be hard-pressed to find this sammie anywhere in its city of origin. However, for reasons unknown, it's still wildly popular throughout Wisconsin. You might say this paradox makes it the most popular sandwich to no longer exist in its true home state.

However, traces of the Denver sandwich still exist in diners across the country. It's fairly rare to find an omelet menu that doesn't include a Denver omelet packed full of salty ham, gooey cheese, green peppers, and onions. In fact, the Denver omelet and sandwich are nearly identical, with the only significant difference being that the sandwiches are served between slices of toast, while the omelet has toast on the side.

The disappearance of the Denver breakfast sandwich from menus is as mysterious as its origins. Some food historians suggest it made a tasty and convenient meal for cattle drivers in the early 20th century. Others speculate the iconic flavorings were added to cover the taste of stale eggs, or that Chinese immigrants working on the transcontinental railroad in the area shared a modified recipe for egg foo yong with their white neighbors. All we know for sure is that it reigned supreme as America's favorite egg sandwich for nearly 60 years before being relegated to omelet status in the 1980s.