This Iconic Colorado Breakfast Sandwich Has All The Makings Of A Classic Omelet
We may be one nation, but every state lays claim to its very own signature sandwich. Pennsylvania has the iconic Philly cheesesteak, Vermont has the aptly-named Vermonter, and Colorado has the Denver sandwich — or, at least, it used to. Today, you'd be hard-pressed to find this sammie anywhere in its city of origin. However, for reasons unknown, it's still wildly popular throughout Wisconsin. You might say this paradox makes it the most popular sandwich to no longer exist in its true home state.
However, traces of the Denver sandwich still exist in diners across the country. It's fairly rare to find an omelet menu that doesn't include a Denver omelet packed full of salty ham, gooey cheese, green peppers, and onions. In fact, the Denver omelet and sandwich are nearly identical, with the only significant difference being that the sandwiches are served between slices of toast, while the omelet has toast on the side.
The disappearance of the Denver breakfast sandwich from menus is as mysterious as its origins. Some food historians suggest it made a tasty and convenient meal for cattle drivers in the early 20th century. Others speculate the iconic flavorings were added to cover the taste of stale eggs, or that Chinese immigrants working on the transcontinental railroad in the area shared a modified recipe for egg foo yong with their white neighbors. All we know for sure is that it reigned supreme as America's favorite egg sandwich for nearly 60 years before being relegated to omelet status in the 1980s.
Crucial components of a Denver sandwich
As mentioned, the inside of a Denver breakfast sandwich contains just five simple ingredients: ham, cheese, onions, green bell peppers, and (of course) eggs. Though one of Julia Child's favorite omelettes also contained ham, this dish relies on good old fashioned scrambled eggs to get the right texture and flavor combinations. No judgement if you prefer the soft, custardy texture of a French omelette, but a firm, fluffy scramble or mini-omelet is best for a classic Denver sammie.
Though some people prefer their egg add-ins al dente, one of the best ways to upgrade an omelet is to give your fillings a quick saute before stirring them into the eggs. This technique takes a touch longer, but searing the ham, onions, and peppers together gives everything a salty, meaty pop of flavor, and ensures your sandwich has a tender texture. Just be sure to let your pan and the fillings cool before adding your eggs to prevent them from overcooking.
As the eggs cook, sprinkle some shredded Colby Jack cheese on top of them, and toast your bread — sourdough, rye, and ciabatta are all delicious options. If you can't imagine a veggie scramble without tomatoes, feel free to add them, though this technically transforms your Denver sandwich into a Western sandwich. There's also the North Denver variation that turns this classic on its head with mozzarella cheese, green chiles, and marinara. While this sounds delicious, if you want to recreate a true Denver sandwich, start with the original Denver omelet.