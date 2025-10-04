The 3-Ingredient Trader Joe's No-Fuss Dinner You'll Want More Of

You've had a long day, and the last thing you want to do is chop up vegetables and prepare a bunch of other ingredients for a weeknight meal. The good news is that you just stocked up on your Trader Joe's staples. If you picked up the following three ingredients in your grocery haul, you can make a dish that does not skimp out on flavor and delivers a hearty, satisfying meal in no time: Trader Joe's vegan kale, cashew, and basil pesto (which performed favorably in Chowhound's ranking of store-bought pesto); Trader Joe's garlic spread dip, which has the power to transform your flatbreads in the best way; and your choice of pasta. This combination was inspired by content creator and recipe developer Ashley Wicka, who says combining the plant-based pesto and the garlic dip makes "the absolute best pasta you will ever eat in your life" (via TikTok).

For a quick-and-easy meal in a pinch that doesn't break the bank thanks to Trader Joe's low prices, this simple ingredient mix far exceeds expectations and makes getting your serving of greens much more enjoyable. Plus, this dish is free from any animal-derived ingredients, making it a perfect, flavorsome weeknight meal for plant-based eaters and folks with allergies and sensitivities to animal products.