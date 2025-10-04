The 3-Ingredient Trader Joe's No-Fuss Dinner You'll Want More Of
You've had a long day, and the last thing you want to do is chop up vegetables and prepare a bunch of other ingredients for a weeknight meal. The good news is that you just stocked up on your Trader Joe's staples. If you picked up the following three ingredients in your grocery haul, you can make a dish that does not skimp out on flavor and delivers a hearty, satisfying meal in no time: Trader Joe's vegan kale, cashew, and basil pesto (which performed favorably in Chowhound's ranking of store-bought pesto); Trader Joe's garlic spread dip, which has the power to transform your flatbreads in the best way; and your choice of pasta. This combination was inspired by content creator and recipe developer Ashley Wicka, who says combining the plant-based pesto and the garlic dip makes "the absolute best pasta you will ever eat in your life" (via TikTok).
For a quick-and-easy meal in a pinch that doesn't break the bank thanks to Trader Joe's low prices, this simple ingredient mix far exceeds expectations and makes getting your serving of greens much more enjoyable. Plus, this dish is free from any animal-derived ingredients, making it a perfect, flavorsome weeknight meal for plant-based eaters and folks with allergies and sensitivities to animal products.
Make your easy Trader Joe's dinner more exciting
For starters, play around with different pasta shapes, sizes, and types. Trader Joe's is known for offering seasonal specials, some of which include fancier pastas of higher quality to put a gourmet twist on an otherwise basic meal. You can also give your creamy pesto pasta a protein boost by opting for a high-protein pasta, such as Trader Joe's chickpea- or red lentil-based pastas. Additionally, if the garlic sauce is too overwhelming, replace it with Boursin's dairy-free garlic-and-herb spread (which is also available at Trader Joe's). If you're open to putting a South American spin on a pesto pasta, play around with replacing the pesto with Trader Joe's chimichurri sauce for a burst of savory, herbaceous, aromatic goodness.
While we are straying away from the "three-ingredient" label, what harm is one more flavorful addition going to do? For some added cheesy, umami goodness, a sprinkle of nutritional yeast does its magic as a remarkable plant-based replacement for dairy-based Parmesan. Bring in the heat with some crushed red pepper flakes, or reach for a jar of Trader Joe's fan-favorite crunchy chili onion oil for a delightful textural treat. Trader Joe's has an impressive selection of plant-based meat replacements when compared to Aldi, so explore the variety of animal-free proteins to bulk up your meal. For example, you can impart a Mexican-inspired touch to your pesto pasta with one of Trader Joe's popular plant-based protein choices, the Soyrizo, or top your plate off with pan-fried slices of its high-protein tofu. At the end of the day, it's your pasta; enjoy it the way you desire.