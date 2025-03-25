Trader Joe's Shoppers Agree This Plant-Based Product Is One Of Their Best Protein Options

Trader Joe's fans are a passionate bunch, and if there's one thing they love more than filling their carts with quirky new products, it's raving about their favorites. From cult classics to hidden gems in the freezer section, the grocery chain's aisles are packed with items that keep shoppers coming back time and time again. Vegans and vegetarians aren't left out of the excitement, either. Among the most beloved plant-based options, soy chorizo, colloquially termed soyrizo, consistently ranks as a standout favorite product. Packed with a bold flavor that mimics the real deal, this meat-free chorizo alternative has earned high praise from vegan and non-vegan shoppers alike.

Although there's no definitive ranking of Trader Joe's finest items, the buzz surrounding soyrizo is unmistakable. In a poll conducted by VegNews, which received over 50,000 votes, soyrizo ranked No. 6 on the best vegan food items at Trader Joe's and was the first plant-based meat alternative to make the list. On Reddit, one omnivorous TJ's shopper showed that this veg-friendly meat is for everyone with a quippy suggestion that reads, "Don't sleep on TJ's Soy Chorizo. I'm not even vegetarian and I love it."

Further proving its universal appeal, soyrizo was named No. 1 in the "Meat(less)" category during Trader Joe's 2017 annual Customer Choice Awards, outdoing animal-derived products like the chain's spatchcocked lemon rosemary chicken and uncured applewood smoked bacon. By 2023, Trader Joe's inducted soyrizo into its Product Hall of Fame, acknowledging persistent shopper admiration and effectively retiring the beloved product from future runnings to make room for other products that simply couldn't seem to outperform it.