Trader Joe's Shoppers Agree This Plant-Based Product Is One Of Their Best Protein Options
Trader Joe's fans are a passionate bunch, and if there's one thing they love more than filling their carts with quirky new products, it's raving about their favorites. From cult classics to hidden gems in the freezer section, the grocery chain's aisles are packed with items that keep shoppers coming back time and time again. Vegans and vegetarians aren't left out of the excitement, either. Among the most beloved plant-based options, soy chorizo, colloquially termed soyrizo, consistently ranks as a standout favorite product. Packed with a bold flavor that mimics the real deal, this meat-free chorizo alternative has earned high praise from vegan and non-vegan shoppers alike.
Although there's no definitive ranking of Trader Joe's finest items, the buzz surrounding soyrizo is unmistakable. In a poll conducted by VegNews, which received over 50,000 votes, soyrizo ranked No. 6 on the best vegan food items at Trader Joe's and was the first plant-based meat alternative to make the list. On Reddit, one omnivorous TJ's shopper showed that this veg-friendly meat is for everyone with a quippy suggestion that reads, "Don't sleep on TJ's Soy Chorizo. I'm not even vegetarian and I love it."
Further proving its universal appeal, soyrizo was named No. 1 in the "Meat(less)" category during Trader Joe's 2017 annual Customer Choice Awards, outdoing animal-derived products like the chain's spatchcocked lemon rosemary chicken and uncured applewood smoked bacon. By 2023, Trader Joe's inducted soyrizo into its Product Hall of Fame, acknowledging persistent shopper admiration and effectively retiring the beloved product from future runnings to make room for other products that simply couldn't seem to outperform it.
What is soy chorizo, and how can you cook with it?
Hailing from Spain and prominent across other Latin American cuisines, chorizo is a spicy, flavorful sausage made from pork and seasoned with a dynamic blend of spices like paprika, garlic, and chili powder. Using the same spices and seasonings as the pork-based prototype, Trader Joe's soy chorizo replicates the flavor of classic Spanish chorizo without using any animal products, instead relying on a soy-based protein. Although Trader Joe's doesn't disclose its manufacturer, it claims that the obviously coveted product is made exclusively for TJ's.
Foodies can use Trader Joe's soyrizo the same way they might cook with crumbly pork chorizo. For breakfast, soyrizo mingles nicely with scrambled eggs, pickled jalapeños, and cotija cheese swathed in a toasty tortilla. Looking for a filling plant-based meal? Combine smoky soyrizo with sautéed bell peppers, gently caramelized onions, and rosemary-roasted potatoes before topping the bowl with a tangy lemon-tahini dressing. For dinner, integrate TJ's soyrizo into quesadillas or use them to top baked sweet potatoes — your options are anything but limited. Although Trader Joe's boasts an abundant meat selection, if you want a highly rated plant-based protein source, soy chorizo is an award-winning, customer-approved selection.