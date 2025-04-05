How Much Protein Is In Trader Joe's High-Protein Tofu?
"Where do you get your protein?" This is the dreaded question that almost every plant-based eater has to endure. Thankfully, the plant kingdom is rich in protein sources, with powerhouses within the legume family becoming coveted building blocks for animal-free protein. Soybeans, the foundation of tofu, also serve the highest amount of protein in the legume family and naturally are the protein powerhouse behind Trader Joe's high-protein tofu. High-protein tofu is typically the super-firm variety, owing to lower moisture levels that allow for a denser texture and increased protein concentration per serving. This can be accomplished with longer pressing times to release more water for a firmer finished product.
The process begins with sprouted soybeans that are triple-washed, soaked, and ground, then heated with salt coagulants like magnesium chloride and gypsum to help separate the curds from the clear liquid whey. After heating, the soy curds undergo stronger pressing to squeeze out more water than regular extra-firm tofu, yielding a super-firm tofu that packs 14 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving, trumping the approximately 9 grams found in regular extra-firm tofu varieties for the same serving size. You'll also find that super-firm tofu usually doesn't contain any water in the package container and is tightly packed in plastic.
As grocery stores go, Trader Joe's is celebrated for its consistent, affordable prices. At $2.69 for a 16-ounce package, the chain's high-protein tofu is a great, cost-effective canvas for a variety of dishes, making protein-rich, plant-based eating a tasty, culinary adventure.
Preparing plant-fueled, protein-rich meals with super-firm tofu
The versatility of super-firm tofu makes it an excellent addition to nutritious, plant-centered cooking. Its dense structure holds up exceptionally well to various cooking methods — from sautéing and grilling to frying and air-frying — rendering it a suitable replacement for animal protein in countless dishes that appeal to both plant-based eaters and omnivores.
For those seeking a realistic, meat-like texture, try the freezing hack: freeze your Trader Joe's super-firm tofu solid, then thaw completely before using in something like a crispy ginger-glazed tofu bowl. This process creates ice crystals that form small pockets throughout the tofu, which, upon thawing, results in a chewier, more fibrous mouthfeel that closely mimics animal protein. The freeze-thaw cycle also allows any flavorful marinades to penetrate deeply into the tofu, which further enhances its flavor. Crumble TJ's super-firm tofu into soups and chilies or as a substitute for ground meat in pasta sauces for a satisfying plant-based bolognese or ragu. Bread and fry into juicy tofu tenders or a replacement for a chicken patty, marinate and slice into a satisfying "steak", stir into a plant-based tikka masala, or simply enjoy it in an Asian-style stir fry.
Meal prep aficionados will find Trader Joe's super-firm tofu to be a reliable ally. Not only does it absorb the flavors of seasoned marinades over time, but it also maintains its structure during storage. Prepare a batch at the beginning of the week and incorporate it into diverse meals—fresh salads, flavorful grain bowls, hearty deli-style sandwiches, convenient wraps, and more. Whatever your taste buds desire, let this coveted canvas for protein-packed, plant-powered cooking inspire you to discover the protein-rich world of flavorful, plant-based cuisine.