How Much Protein Is In Trader Joe's High-Protein Tofu?

"Where do you get your protein?" This is the dreaded question that almost every plant-based eater has to endure. Thankfully, the plant kingdom is rich in protein sources, with powerhouses within the legume family becoming coveted building blocks for animal-free protein. Soybeans, the foundation of tofu, also serve the highest amount of protein in the legume family and naturally are the protein powerhouse behind Trader Joe's high-protein tofu. High-protein tofu is typically the super-firm variety, owing to lower moisture levels that allow for a denser texture and increased protein concentration per serving. This can be accomplished with longer pressing times to release more water for a firmer finished product.

The process begins with sprouted soybeans that are triple-washed, soaked, and ground, then heated with salt coagulants like magnesium chloride and gypsum to help separate the curds from the clear liquid whey. After heating, the soy curds undergo stronger pressing to squeeze out more water than regular extra-firm tofu, yielding a super-firm tofu that packs 14 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving, trumping the approximately 9 grams found in regular extra-firm tofu varieties for the same serving size. You'll also find that super-firm tofu usually doesn't contain any water in the package container and is tightly packed in plastic.

As grocery stores go, Trader Joe's is celebrated for its consistent, affordable prices. At $2.69 for a 16-ounce package, the chain's high-protein tofu is a great, cost-effective canvas for a variety of dishes, making protein-rich, plant-based eating a tasty, culinary adventure.