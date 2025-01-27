Trader Joe's Vs Aldi: Which Is Better For Vegan Grocery Shopping?

Plant-based eating has gotten more and more good press in recent years because of its links to health and sustainability. It's also gotten easier to find dedicated vegan products in grocery stores as many brands are now producing lineups of tasty vegan foods. Knowing which grocery chains are best for vegans is crucial for anyone following a plant-based diet. We've taken a look at two popular national supermarkets to investigate which one is better for vegan grocery shopping: Trader Joe's or Aldi.

We visited our local Trader Joe's and Aldi locations and perused both of their websites in order to evaluate their offerings and make a decision. We looked at a variety of grocery categories. We first checked out meat alternatives and dairy-free products like milk and cheese alternatives. Frozen foods and refrigerated offerings came next, as special vegan products are often found in these sections of the store. Vegans don't only eat alternative meat and dairy, of course, and some vegans don't eat them at all. We made sure to take a look around both stores to evaluate their selection of pantry items, snacks, and important staples like grains, legumes, tofu, and nuts. Finally, we visited the produce section to examine the fresh fruits and vegetables. Besides selection, availability and price informed our choice. Whether you're a seasoned plant-based eater or are just looking to try a few vegan recipes, this guide can help you choose which of these two popular supermarket chains to visit.