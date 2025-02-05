Cakey Vs Fudgy Vs Chewy: How To Bake Brownies To Your Perfect Texture

A proper dessert should be able to lift your spirits on bad days and provide sweet celebration on good ones, and that's exactly what you get with brownies. Decadent and delicious, these treats are a chocolate lover's dream and are wonderful served solo or à la mode. Most brownie recipes call for some combination of butter, sugar, eggs, flour, and chocolate, but subtle changes in the formula can lead to vastly different results. This is why you'll often hear brownies described by their texture. Whether it's made from scratch or from a box, brownies will generally sit somewhere on the spectrum between cakey, chewy, and fudgy.

You can infer a lot about these different styles of brownie based solely on their names. Cakey brownies have a light, airy crumb, as opposed to fudgy brownies that are dense and especially moist. Chewy brownies fall in the middle between cakey and fudgy. By adjusting the ratio of brownie ingredients, you can explore the different iterations of brownie until you find your perfect texture. And regardless of how tough you like them to be, make sure to add some of these ingredients to completely upgrade your brownies.