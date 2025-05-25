14 Best Candy Add-Ins For Over The Top Brownies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're making a batch from scratch or using a boxed mix base, brownies are one of the most customizable baked goods. Richer and denser than cake but lighter than cookie dough, brownies welcome an assortment of mix-ins, toppings, and fillings unlike any other dessert. With aromatic chocolate as its main flavoring agent, you can pair it with a number of strong ingredients (such as herbaceous mint and floral rose) without sacrificing that cocoa intensity.

Of course, be it stirring in a chopped chocolate bar or scattering some shell-coated M&M's, candy is one of the very best additions to a brownie mix. As long as you follow a basic brownie mix-in rule — add 1 cup of candy to an 8x8-inch brownie batch, or 1½ to 2 cups for a 9x13-inch pan) — you're only held back your imagination when it comes to candy and brownie combinations.

Not all candy mix-ins are created equal, though. As a former managing editor of a baking magazine and co-host of a baking podcast, I've tried, tested, and tasted most of the following candy and brownie match-ups. Consequently, I know these are the most interesting, fun, and satisfying options. Let's dive in to the tastiest candy add-ins for over the top brownies.