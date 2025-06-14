The Best Grenadine Brands For A Deliciously Sweet Shirley Temple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't have to like animal crackers in your soup to enjoy a Shirley Temple. The mix of ginger ale, cherries, and grenadine tastes like nostalgia, sparkling with snappy fruit flavors. It's the go-to, presumably sober, beverage for designated drivers and those too young to remember Ms. Temple on their screens (who, ironically, despised the drink named after herself). Unless you're that one kid who reviews Shirley Temples for a living, you probably didn't care what was in the delicious glass of soda sliding your way, just the taste of sweet cherry-red syrup.

Chowhound spoke with an expert to find out which grenadine will best recapture those nostalgic memories. Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, recommends the classic Rose's or Barsmith brands of the syrup. Popular commercial grenadines like these are what most restaurants will use for non-alcoholic Shirley Temples. They're affordable, easy to find, and have the right balance of syrupy and smooth texture for mixing with ginger ale.

"I would personally use Rose's for a Shirley Temple because I want it to taste like the non-alcoholic version did when I was 10 years old at the pizza parlor with my parents," says Horn. "It's also great if you're doing something simple and you want to pack in a lot of flavor — I made a Cherry Limeade Margarita with Rose's Grenadine, Rose's Lime Juice, and Blanco Tequila, and it was delicious (also great frozen)!"