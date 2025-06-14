Are BuzzBallz Considered Cocktails?

BuzzBallz are hard to miss. They're so colorful they look more like toys than beverages, but they're very real drinks. However, not all BuzzBallz are the same. These drinks come in two main types: BuzzBallz Cocktails and BuzzBallz Chillers. While they look almost identical on the shelf, the key difference is what's inside the ball: BuzzBallz Cocktails are made with real spirits, such as vodka, rum, or tequila. That makes them actual cocktails, just pre-mixed and packaged in a cute, portable container. These pack a punch, landing at 15% alcohol by volume. Think of them as strong cocktails in colorful disguises.

BuzzBallz Chillers, on the other hand, are made with wine instead of hard liquor. They still taste fun and fruity (and look almost identical to the Cocktails), but technically, they're wine-based mixed drinks. That means they're usually a little smoother, and sometimes sold in places where hard liquor isn't allowed. They're like flavorful, boozy wine coolers in disguise. Knowing the difference helps when choosing one for taste or to avoid the dinner party mistake of not having enough drinks. Whether you go for a Cocktail or a Chiller, you're in for a bold, ready-to-drink experience.