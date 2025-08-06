Every On The Rocks Cocktail, Ranked From Worst To Best

When convenience is key, On The Rocks cocktails have your back. Whether you're going to the park, the pool, or a party, they make whipping up carefully curated classic cocktails a breeze. Just pour over ice, and you're good to go! Of course, the brand also makes a few canned drinks, no ice needed, that are perfect for outdoor activities. What could be simpler? What's tricky is deciding which one to buy, especially since many of them are some of the most popular cocktails of all time. Not anymore, though.

I tasted and ranked every On The Rocks cocktail, minus the limited-release White Negroni, so you never have to wonder which one to buy again. Admittedly, they all hit the mark when it comes to mimicking what you'd get from a bartender (I should know — I was one for 10 years), but some are much tastier than others. To help you navigate the 19 choices, I ranked them based on recipe accuracy, taste, balance of flavors, and mass appeal. So, if you're ready to bypass the less desirable On The Rocks cocktails and home in on the good stuff, you're in the right place.

