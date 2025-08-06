Every On The Rocks Cocktail, Ranked From Worst To Best
When convenience is key, On The Rocks cocktails have your back. Whether you're going to the park, the pool, or a party, they make whipping up carefully curated classic cocktails a breeze. Just pour over ice, and you're good to go! Of course, the brand also makes a few canned drinks, no ice needed, that are perfect for outdoor activities. What could be simpler? What's tricky is deciding which one to buy, especially since many of them are some of the most popular cocktails of all time. Not anymore, though.
I tasted and ranked every On The Rocks cocktail, minus the limited-release White Negroni, so you never have to wonder which one to buy again. Admittedly, they all hit the mark when it comes to mimicking what you'd get from a bartender (I should know — I was one for 10 years), but some are much tastier than others. To help you navigate the 19 choices, I ranked them based on recipe accuracy, taste, balance of flavors, and mass appeal. So, if you're ready to bypass the less desirable On The Rocks cocktails and home in on the good stuff, you're in the right place.
19. Ma Tai
Unfortunately for On The Rocks Mai Tai, it came in dead last. Here's the thing: There's nothing wrong with it, per se. It features a mix of light and dark rums, which is ideal for a classic Mai Tai, and it uses Cruzan rum at that. The mix is also tangy thanks to the presence of pineapple and orange. While this all sounds great at face value, the elements didn't come together appealingly.
For me, mai tais have always tasted somewhat medicinal, and On The Rocks' recipe stayed true to the trend. It almost tasted like a tropical, fruity cough syrup. Um, no thanks. It might appeal to some people, but every other On The Rocks cocktail is significantly better. Next!
18. Manhattan
On The Rocks Manhattan is made with Basil Hayden Dark Rye Whiskey, Canadian whisky, port wine, sweet vermouth, and bitters, so it puts a fun spin on the classic recipe. When I gave it a sip, I was pleasantly surprised with how well the port fit in, too. Overall, the drink is sweet and layered with rich flavors, as a manhattan should be.
I'm not the biggest fan of whiskey anymore (I drank too much of it in my early 20s), so the manhattan had a serious disadvantage when it came time for me to rank the bunch. With this in mind, I'm not surprised it came in second-to-last-place. However, if you are a fan of the cocktail in general, it'll hit the mark.
17. Sparkling Lime Margarita
The Sparkling Lime Margarita is one of three On The Rocks cocktails that come in a can, so you don't even need ice to enjoy. Chill it in the fridge, and it's good to go. For all you outdoor adventurers and pool-goers, this goes a long way. However, the recipe fell a bit flat for me, so 17th place is where it lands.
The Sparkling Lime Margarita is made with Tres Generaciones Tequila, housemade triple sec, and agave. As a die-hard margarita fan, I was excited to give it a try. Unfortunately, though, it didn't taste much like a margarita. The carbonation mellowed out the classic flavors quite a bit, and compared to the delicious recipes coming up, it didn't stand a chance.
16. Old Fashioned
If you're looking for a heavy-hitting drink, On The Rocks Old Fashioned has you covered. It boasts a whopping 70 proof label, and it tastes just like a quality old fashioned. That's not too surprising since it's made with Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, bitters, cane sugar, and flavors of orange, cherry, and lemon. Even so, I was pleased with how well the flavors were balanced.
That being said, all 15 of the upcoming cocktails outperformed it regarding my preferences. As someone who isn't the biggest fan of whiskey anymore, I can't see myself enjoying an entire bottle of it. It's only about three or four drinks, but it just doesn't go down as easily as the upcoming recipes.
15. Lemon Drop Martini
Coming in 15th place is On The Rocks Lemon Drop Martini. It has all the elements of a classic Lemon Drop recipe, plus a few extras to make it stand out from the crowd. In addition to the standard lemon, vodka, and sugar mix, it features elderflower liqueur and subtle hints of basil and vanilla. On The Rocks didn't dial in the vodka, either — it uses Effen.
The Lemon Drop Martini is pretty tasty, but it's just a touch too sweet to place any higher in my ranking. While I could easily see myself enjoying chilled shots of it, an entire bottle feels like a recipe for a bad morning. I also wish the additional flavors stood out a bit more, but it's still tastier than the lower-ranking cocktails.
14. Blue Hawaiian (limited release)
The Blue Hawaiian by On The Rocks transported me to the beach with a single sip. As you'd expect, it's made with rum (light Cruzan, to be exact), blue curacao liqueur, coconut, and pineapple. I have to admit: It's yummy. It nails the fusion of tropical flavors. There's nothing artificial tasting about it, although the same can't be said for the color.
On The Rocks Blue Hawaiian is a limited release, so it won't be around forever. If you love tropical vibes, you'll have to make sure to get a taste before it's gone. Still, it's far too saccharine for it to earn a spot higher than 14th.
13. Strawberry Daquiri
Everyone knows strawberry daiquiris are delicious, and On The Rocks is no exception. It's made with a blend of Cruzan rums, lime, and, of course, strawberry. Not only does it look stunning, but the balance of sweet and tart is delicious as well. Actually, I liked it more than I thought I would, and while I enjoyed mine over the rocks, it would be fantastic blended with ice.
The Strawberry Daiquiri is pretty similar to the Blue Hawaiian regarding tropical vibes, but I like the tartness of the strawberry flavor a touch more, hence its slightly higher ranking. It's also a hair less sweet. However, if extra sugar isn't your thing (it's not mine), all of the upcoming cocktails will serve you better.
12. Japanese Boulevardier
A classic Boulevardier contains equal parts bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth, but On The Rocks' Japanese rendition of the recipe does things a little differently. It's made with Toki Whisky, port wine, and bitter liqueur. As a result, it puts a fun spin on the original, and you know what? It really pays off.
As opposed to the normal recipe, On The Rocks Japanese Boulevardier isn't nearly as sweet, and I like that about it. The use of Japanese whisky instead of bourbon plays a large part in this. The bitter flavors are well-balanced, too. I actually liked it more than expected, but a 12th-place ranking seemed right because, as it turns out, On The Rocks makes a bunch of cocktails that blow it away.
11. Margarita
Made with Hornitos Plata Tequila and triple sec, On The Rocks Margarita is a good representation of the classic recipe. With a balance of sweet and tart lime flavors and a bold tequila bite, it hits all the hallmarks of a tasty margarita. There's no denying its convenience, either. After all, mixing up margaritas can easily become a sticky mess.
Margaritas are one of my favorite cocktails, so I thought the On The Rocks recipe would make it all the way to the top of my list. Alas, it did not. The reason it only managed an 11th-place ranking is that the lime simply didn't taste all that fresh. It certainly kicks the crap out of any margarita you could make with a pre-made sweet and sour mix (you know, the neon yellow ones), but it could be better.
10. Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour (limited release)
Whiskey and I don't always get along, but On The Rocks Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour surprised me with its expertly balanced recipe. I got a nice dose of Old Overholt 4-Year Straight Rye Whiskey flavor, something that's essential in a whiskey sour, but the addition of spiced pear liqueur really made it stand out from the crowd in a good way. The citrus and subtle cinnamon took it over the top.
The fact that the Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour beat out On The Rocks Margarita is still a shock to me, but I can admit when a whiskey cocktail is tastier. It rarely happens, but this is a clear-cut case. Compared to every lower-ranking cocktail, it is simply better balanced and more unique. Everything from here on out is where it gets really good, though.
9. Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita
Next up is On The Rocks Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, and this is where my list takes a serious turn for the better. I would gladly purchase this bottle again, and if you like margaritas that branch out from the basic lime flavor, I recommend checking it out.
The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita is made with Tres Generaciones Plata Tequila, triple sec, and, of course, pineapple, and jalapeño. Altogether, the flavors boast a delicious blend of sweet and spicy. The only reason it didn't rank higher is that the jalapeño is quite mild. I tend to like a strong kick of heat, but it's really more of a slight aftertaste instead of a namesake ingredient. Still, it is a yummy cocktail. You'd be wise to give it a try if you like tequila or tropical flavors that aren't overly sweet.
8. Classic Daquiri
I wouldn't consider myself a daiquiri person, but On The Rocks Classic Daiquiri has mass appeal for days. It is similar to the margarita, but the mix of dark and light Cruzan Rum really shines through in a delicious way, and that's saying something because I'm a tequila fanatic. Pair that with the citrus-forward mix, and it's a slightly sweet, tart treat that just about anyone could love.
The fact that the Classic Daiquiri outperformed both of the margaritas was entirely unexpected for me. There's no denying it is a better representation of the drink, though. The flavors are more balanced than every lower-ranking pick as well. That being said, the top seven have it beat when it comes to crowd-pleasing appeal and not relying on sugar to achieve the perfect blend.
7. Cosmopolitan
Some people might say Cosmopolitans are a girlie martini, but it's a long-standing classic for a reason. Thankfully, On The Rocks does it justice. It's made with Effen Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, lemon, and lime, and it tastes like a quality cocktail I'd drink time and time again. The light citrus elements balance out the tartness of the cranberry in spectacular fashion. One sip had me feeling like I was on the set of "Sex and the City" — call me Carrie.
On The Rocks Cosmopolitan is also darn near close to the perfect shade of pink. However, a touch less cranberry juice would have moved it up a spot in my ranking. That's okay, though. It's yummy all the same. It definitely scratches the itch for a classic martini, too. It only gets better from here on out, though.
6. Cucumber & Lemongrass Mule
On The Rocks Cucumber & Lemongrass Mule is another one of the brand's recipes that comes in a can, so it's even more convenient than the bottled options. Even so, the main reason it landed in sixth place is its delicious balance of flavors.
I'm not typically a fan of cucumber cocktails, but I love Moscow mules, so I wasn't sure how this cocktail would fare. However, the addition of lemongrass to the classic mule ingredients is what redeemed it in my eyes. The cucumber is very light and gives the cocktail a cooling effect, which is nice. Still, the lemongrass, lime, and ginger are the stars of the show — and I can get behind that. There may be five cocktails that score higher based on my tastes, but you could do a whole lot worse than the Cucumber & Lemongrass Mule.
5. Espresso Martini
Espresso martinis are all the rage these days, and lucky us, On The Rocks nails the recipe. It's got all the coffee flavor you could want, and it's subtly sweet without going too far. Plainly put, it's delicious. There are still four I like more due to their uniqueness, but don't get it twisted: The Espresso Martini is delish!
On The Rocks Espresso Martini is made with Effen Vodka and espresso coffee liqueur. It's dark and rich, and if you aren't careful, it'll go down real quick. Ask me how I know. In all seriousness, I gave myself a generous pour, and I didn't get a huge caffeine jolt, but I was very pleased with the balance of flavors. I'd even say it's better than some of the espresso martinis I've ordered in bars.
4. Tequila Espresso Martini
As much as I enjoyed On The Rocks' Espresso Martini made with vodka, the Tequila Espresso Martini had it beat fair and square. Not only did it provide all the same richness, but it also had a unique edge in the form of Tres Generaciones Plata Tequila. As a tequila fanatic, it gave my taste buds exactly what they wanted the entire time. Yum!
While not as smooth as the classic On The Rocks Espresso Martini, the tequila version had a good bite at the end, and I loved that about it. The grassy elements of the tequila broke up the palate in a way that can only be described as drool-worthy. It had me coming back for more without a second thought. If you've never swapped vodka for tequila in an espresso martini, this is your sign to give it a go. However, if you really want to branch out from the ordinary, the top three have you covered.
3. Aviation
You may not find Aviation on many cocktail menus, but it is a classic martini nonetheless. Maybe it's because it features specialized flavors, like violet, but it's not the most popular drink these days. Even so, it is a showstopper for sure, and On The Rocks Aviation is right on the money. It is made with Larios London Dry Gin, cherry, lemon, and violet, as it should be, but it still manages to be pleasantly unique on the palate.
I'm one of those people who typically stays far away from gin, so the fact that On The Rocks Aviation earned such a high ranking took me by surprise. It's just too tasty not to give it third place, and it might even have me reconsidering my aversion to gin. Each sip is layered with subtle floral notes and a perfect blend of cherry and lemon. If you want a fun, perfectly balanced drink with nostalgic appeal, look no further.
2. Yuzu Matcha Martini
I've never had a Yuzu Matcha Martini before, but I sure am glad On The Rocks makes one. It's so unexpected and unique that I was an instant fan. After a single taste, I was like, "Ooh, I love it!" It's made with Haku Japanese Craft Vodka, yuzu liqueur, and matcha (similar to green tea), so not the most common cocktail ingredients, but it'll have you wishing they were.
I'll admit I don't know much about Japanese rice vodka or yuzu, but something about the way they come together with the herbal-tasting matcha was enough to make me swoon with delight. It isn't too sweet or tart. It's just right. Yum! It also has a super alluring green color that is sure to catch the eye.
For quite a while during my taste test, I thought On The Rocks Yuzu Matcha Martini would be my No. 1 pick, but it managed to get edged out in the end. Not by much, though, and only because I think my top pick has slightly more mass appeal.
1. Mango & Mint Mojito
It's finally time for the No. 1 pick — get excited — and the coveted award goes to On The Rocks Mango & Mint Mojito. Yay! It comes in a can, so it's one of the most convenient cocktails made by the brand, no glass or ice needed, but that's just the start of what makes it the best On The Rocks cocktail around.
The Mango & Mint Mojito emulates everything good about a classic mojito, but it gets a serious upgrade from the addition of mango. It is also expertly balanced, something that's hard to do with a sweet drink like a mojito. Thankfully, though, it doesn't go too hard on the sugar and instead lets the refreshing mint and mango take the leading roles. With every sip, I got a fresh mango taste followed by a smooth, cooling effect from the mint, and I couldn't get enough of it. It's easily second-to-none, and it truly exceeded my expectations regarding pre-made cocktails.
Methodology
Before I transitioned into writing full-time, yours truly was a bartender for 10 years, so I know a thing or two about cocktail recipes and what they should taste like. So, I jumped at the chance to taste and rank On The Rocks' lineup of cocktails.
After receiving promotional samples and buying a couple of bottles, I happily started tasting. Once I got through the entire bunch, I ranked them from worst to best based on recipe accuracy, taste, balance of flavors, and mass appeal. For the most part, the sweetest recipes fill up the lower-ranking spots, and the drinks with the most balanced flavors and highest potential for mass appeal earned a spot at the top. I must say, I was surprised quite a few times, but I'll be sticking to the top nine from here on out.