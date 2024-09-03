10 Bottom Shelf Vodkas That Are Actually Worth The Buy, According To Experts

Vodka is perhaps the spirit with the least personality. It doesn't bring much by way of tasting notes to the table, but when you're looking for a clean, clear liquor to serve a boozy kick without dominating the flavor profile of your drink, vodka is what you want to reach for. Around the world, vodkas are made from grains, potatoes, sugar cane, and even maple sap. There are some pretty cheap ones on the market, leaving you wondering which of them are worth the buy?

Bottom shelf is a term that can come with some stigma, but here we use it to simply mean affordable. If you don't want to spend big bucks on fancy liquor, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice quality. There's quite a spectrum on the bottom shelf, so we've spoken to some experts to get a sense of the best options at the low end of the price range. They all agree that vodka isn't something you need to spend a lot of money on.

Torrance Coombs is an experienced bartender in Los Angeles, California, who has worked everywhere from local dives to the swankiest private Hollywood events. He told Chowhound about the affordable vodkas he keeps in stock and why they're as good as the top-shelf alternatives. Jennie Wilson, co-owner of the celebrated 11th Mile restaurant in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, is a longtime cocktail enthusiast who designs innovative craft cocktails for her restaurant. She and her bartender, Meg Messer, shared their favorite bottom shelf vodkas, plus a couple of comparable local favorites.

