The Biggest Mistake Everyone Makes When Serving Canned Cocktails

If you've ever wanted to sip on a minty mojito or energizing espresso martini without having to make one yourself, canned cocktails may be a worthwhile buy. As one of the latest trendy additions to appear in the supermarket's alcohol aisle, convenient ready-made refreshments are a saving grace for last-minute gatherings and late nights. Throwing a party and want to serve fancy drinks without taking on the role of a full-time bartender? Canned alcoholic beverages are easy to elevate and come in enough flavors to fill a drink menu, so you won't have a hard time finding a pre-mixed version of your preferred bar order. But besides choosing the best options and classing them up, there's another step you should always take when serving ready-to-drink cocktails.

To help you avoid accidentally committing any canned cocktail faux pas, Chowhound spoke to Molly Horn, the chief mixologist and spirits educator for Total Wine & More, an independent retailer of fine wines, beers, and spirits. When asked for her expert opinion on pre-mixed drinks, she spoke highly of their versatility and shared an essential tip to ensure they can be enjoyed to the fullest. "My biggest piece of advice is serving them nice and chilled, even if you plan to serve them on ice, so they don't get watered down when added to a glass of ice," Horn said. Just as with certain liquors, a little time spent in the fridge or freezer goes a long way when serving canned cocktails.