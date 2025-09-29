Looking For A Cheap Italian Cocktail? Head To Aldi
Regardless of the season, Aldi offers a drink special that will transport your taste buds to the summery Mediterranean coastline at a fraction of the price. At just under $10, you can enjoy a quintessential Italian aperitivo experience all year long. The Belluccini Apperitivo Spritz is a ready-to-drink wine cocktail that sells for $6 to $8. This isn't unusual, as some Aldi store locations are more affordable than others.
Given that the chain has garnered the title of "cheapest grocery store in America," the odds of scoring a sweet deal on the Belluccini Apperitivo Spritz are well in your favor. It's about the closest premade mix you can get to an Aperol spritz in Italy, and you can even add a splash of sparkling wine for extra-bubbly pizzazz. It's easy to see how this bottle should be added to the list of Aldi staples for home bartenders. Before you reach for your coat and keys, remember that not all Aldi stores carry alcohol, so make sure to check your location's website ahead of time.
Switch up your spritz with this Aldi mix
Once you've secured your supply of Aldi's take on a ready-to-serve bottle of Aperol spritz, you can use this cocktail as a canvas for creative, seasonally-inspired sippers. While Aperol spritzes are typically associated with being savored in the summer, that doesn't have to stop you from complementing the unique, bittersweet notes of Aperol with other fresh, fruity, earthy, or even spicy flavors. The orange-forward, herbal undertones of Aperol allow for a versatile candidate for pairing with other ingredients.
If you fancy a delicate warmth and spice, ginger ale puts a savvy spin on the Aperol spritz's flavor profile, while apple cider and cinnamon add an autumnal twist to the drink. Consider making a delightfully balanced, sweet, and tart winter-themed Aperol spritz with none other than cranberry juice, or transition to spring by infusing the notes of berries and peaches as the weather starts to warm up. Particularly perfect for those who love a good frozen cocktail, weather be damned, consider using Aldi's Belluccini Apperitivo Spritz as a foundation for a three-ingredient, frozen take on an Aperol spritz.
For any store-bought, ready-to-drink cocktail, the result can be a hit or miss, depending on your taste. Aperol has a distinct flavor that may not be for everyone when overdone, so if you're going the DIY route, be sure to pour your beverage correctly for an optimal experience. Who knows? One of your creative takes could rival a pricier cocktail elsewhere for a fraction of the cost.