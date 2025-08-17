This Comforting 3-Ingredient Ginger Ale Cocktail Proves Aperol Isn't Just For The Summer
An Aperol spritz is definitely one of those cocktails that immediately conjures up images of pool parties and relaxed mediterranean vacations. Though many adore its cheery summer hue of orange and its signature blend of herbs, rhubarb, and other secret ingredients (what exactly is the Aperol flavor, anyways?) primarily in the summer months, it turns out an Aperol spritz can be enjoyed in the cooler months as well. It's easy to tweak the recipe to make it a warming cocktail and transform the spritz into one of the cocktails you should be making with ginger ale. Ginger ale adds a bite of spice and has the added bonus of warming the body in the fall and winter months.
The cocktail for cooler weather involves just three ingredients and couldn't be easier to make. All you need is Aperol, Prosecco, and ginger ale to create the beloved orange beverage that will complement any Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas-themed get-togethers, just as well as a poolside party. For a little more luxury, try adding some of the French liqueur Chambord, for some raspberry-flavored sweetness to counterbalance the spice of the ginger. To add to the warming and/or festive aspect of this cocktail, garnish your Aperol ginger ale cocktail with rosemary sprigs, cinnamon sticks, sliced oranges, or cranberries.
The best ginger ale for an Aperol cocktail
If you are buying ginger ale at the grocery store, opt for one of the best brands and read the label to make sure you get soda that uses real ginger and not ginger flavoring. Some companies use ginger oleoresin, a concentrated extract obtained from ginger root. There's nothing harmful about this extract, but it doesn't pack the bold, spicy flavor that fresh ginger does — and for a warming winter cocktail, the spicier the better.
For ginger ale that packs an even stronger ginger punch, consider getting a ginger bug and making your own at home. This will guarantee not only a more enhanced ginger flavor but also maintain the health benefits of fresh ginger, which includes its immunity-boosting properties (always a bonus in the winter months) as well as helping with digestion and inflammation.