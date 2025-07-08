The Classic 3-Ingredient Summer Cocktail That's So Easy To Transform Into A Frozen Treat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This summer weather is no joke. With temperatures between 80 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit (or higher, if you're in the Southwest), going all the way out to a bar before sundown can be an unpleasantly hot and sweaty affair. Chill at home and bring a taste of your favorite drinks to the kitchen. The only thing cooler than being cool is an ice-cold cocktail, and a frozen Aperol spritz might be calling your name.

The Aperol spritz is full of bright orange and herbal flavors that are enhanced by the bubbly Prosecco and carbonated water. It's super easy to make, and our Aperol spritz recipe involves a ratio of three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol, and a splash of club soda. When frozen, the coldness makes the drink feel extra refreshing to the palate, and the ingredients blend into a smooth slushy consistency.

You can pour the Aperol spritz ingredients into a slushy machine or blender with ice cubes on a low setting — over-blending will turn it back into liquid. Adding freshly squeezed orange or mango juice will enhance the texture and prevent it from tasting too watery. Grab a coupe glass and some orange slices to garnish, and you'll be ready to mix the coldest drink of the summer.