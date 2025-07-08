The Classic 3-Ingredient Summer Cocktail That's So Easy To Transform Into A Frozen Treat
This summer weather is no joke. With temperatures between 80 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit (or higher, if you're in the Southwest), going all the way out to a bar before sundown can be an unpleasantly hot and sweaty affair. Chill at home and bring a taste of your favorite drinks to the kitchen. The only thing cooler than being cool is an ice-cold cocktail, and a frozen Aperol spritz might be calling your name.
The Aperol spritz is full of bright orange and herbal flavors that are enhanced by the bubbly Prosecco and carbonated water. It's super easy to make, and our Aperol spritz recipe involves a ratio of three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol, and a splash of club soda. When frozen, the coldness makes the drink feel extra refreshing to the palate, and the ingredients blend into a smooth slushy consistency.
You can pour the Aperol spritz ingredients into a slushy machine or blender with ice cubes on a low setting — over-blending will turn it back into liquid. Adding freshly squeezed orange or mango juice will enhance the texture and prevent it from tasting too watery. Grab a coupe glass and some orange slices to garnish, and you'll be ready to mix the coldest drink of the summer.
Appliances for mixing frozen summer cocktails
The ideal appliance for making a frozen Aperol spritz isn't always a blender. Instead, a decent slushy machine offers a smoother consistency and thickness that you can adjust in the settings. Blenders use ice to chill the Aperol spritz ingredients, which can dilute the delicate cocktail ratio and alter the taste. Slushy machines utilize cooling technology to freeze drinks, eliminating the need for ice.
Ninja, the brand known for its high-tech kitchen appliances, introduced its Slushi machine model in 2024 with a lot of hype. The Ninja Slushi sells for $349.99 on Amazon, but there are cheaper alternatives if you're not a frequent slushy cocktail enjoyer. The Inoviva Slushie Machine often retails under $300 on Amazon, and the Iceman Slush-Ease is $199 for Costco members.
Making a frozen Aperol spritz with a blender is still possible, but requires a creative use of your ice cube freezer tray. Most trays hold around 1 ounce per cube, so you can pre-mix or split your Aperol spritz ingredients — say, four units of Aperol, four units of water, and four units of pure orange juice. It's okay if the Aperol doesn't completely solidify because of its alcohol content. After the cubes freeze overnight, throw them into the blender with an equivalent amount of Prosecco. The texture might not be as predictable as using a slushy machine, but you'll still have a refreshing frosted Aperol spritz to sip this summer.