7 Cozy Fall Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Cocktails

Oh, autumn. Where to begin? From cool breezes, the spookiness of Halloween, and plenty of delicious, comforting food — it's definitely my favorite season. In my decade-long career as a chef and former bartender, I've noticed that people forget about the bountiful produce and seasonal ingredients we have during this time. While they should be valuable in our kitchens, they also deserve recognition behind the bar.

While everyone's rushing to make everything flavored with pumpkin spice and candy corn, people are missing out on the incredible ingredients that lend themselves well to cocktails. Anytime I'm looking to showcase a season in my cocktails, I look towards farmers' markets and produce stands. Fall farmers' markets are filled with ripe pomegranates, figs trailing behind from August, and if you're lucky, homemade apple cider — all of which are wonderful in cocktails!

So, get your head out of the pumpkin spice craze and use these seven cozy fall ingredients for your cocktails this season. From the orchard's last harvest to warming spices, autumn gives us a treasure chest of tasty ingredients that can transform your cocktail program from good to great.