One Underrated Juice Is The Secret Weapon For A Variety Of Tequila-Based Drinks

It's no doubt that tequila is a popular spirit. Whether it's consumed straight or in one of its many famous mixed drinks, the Mexican spirit has an impressive versatility that rivals even vodka. Common among some of its classic cocktails are the likes of margaritas, Palomas (and yes, there's a difference between them) as well as Tequila Sunrises, each of which incorporate the usual gang of tequila mixers like orange and grapefruit juices. However, there's one overlooked juice that can be a game-changing mixer for deliciously interesting cocktails: pomegranate juice. While it may not be the first thought, pomegranate juice's tart, yet sweet, fruity notes offer a transformative swap in your favorite tequila cocktail, or simply enjoyed alongside the agave-based spirit.

Addressing the classic cocktails, a pomegranate margarita is an easy go-to, as margs can essentially be considered the universal tequila cocktail. The pomegranate and lime juice provide a well-rounded tartness that complements your favorite blanco tequila, especially when teamed with a salt or sugar rim, or even something more creative like Tajin or an edge of ancho chili powder. While a Paloma is usually a grapefruit-based cocktail, this can make it a little too bitter for some. Splashing in the sweet, tart pomegranate can help ease grapefruits usually bitter citrus notes (it'll also boost the Paloma's attractively pink tone to boot). Pomegranate juice or syrup is also a perfect swap for Tequila Sunset variations that allow for a flavor that's pleasantly unique without boosting its potency.