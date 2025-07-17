One Underrated Juice Is The Secret Weapon For A Variety Of Tequila-Based Drinks
It's no doubt that tequila is a popular spirit. Whether it's consumed straight or in one of its many famous mixed drinks, the Mexican spirit has an impressive versatility that rivals even vodka. Common among some of its classic cocktails are the likes of margaritas, Palomas (and yes, there's a difference between them) as well as Tequila Sunrises, each of which incorporate the usual gang of tequila mixers like orange and grapefruit juices. However, there's one overlooked juice that can be a game-changing mixer for deliciously interesting cocktails: pomegranate juice. While it may not be the first thought, pomegranate juice's tart, yet sweet, fruity notes offer a transformative swap in your favorite tequila cocktail, or simply enjoyed alongside the agave-based spirit.
Addressing the classic cocktails, a pomegranate margarita is an easy go-to, as margs can essentially be considered the universal tequila cocktail. The pomegranate and lime juice provide a well-rounded tartness that complements your favorite blanco tequila, especially when teamed with a salt or sugar rim, or even something more creative like Tajin or an edge of ancho chili powder. While a Paloma is usually a grapefruit-based cocktail, this can make it a little too bitter for some. Splashing in the sweet, tart pomegranate can help ease grapefruits usually bitter citrus notes (it'll also boost the Paloma's attractively pink tone to boot). Pomegranate juice or syrup is also a perfect swap for Tequila Sunset variations that allow for a flavor that's pleasantly unique without boosting its potency.
Other creative tequila and pomegranate cocktails and ways to swap it out
Of course, going with classics isn't the only cocktail route for pomegranate juice. The base combo of tequila and pomegranate juice provide an excellent launchpad for other less common, but equally rewarding cocktail creations. A splash of sparkling water, wine, or even a lemon-lime soda can tone down pomegranate's tartness while adding in a fun, refreshing twist. If one leans harder into the French 75 end of this spritzer-inspired angle, shaking in an egg white would introduce a fuller body to the cocktail. From here, the ingredients can depend on what notes the home bartender wishes to emphasize. Fresh basil can help bring forward the more crisp, refreshing aspects of the cocktail, while sprinkling in cinnamon and brown sugar would provide a mildly sweet, earthy spin to the recipe.
None would be exactly the same as pomegranate juice is a hard flavor to mimic, but in the scenario that a bottle of Pom Wonderful is either temporarily wish-listed or on the way from Amazon, there are alternatives to consider. Cranberry juice offers similar notes while being on the sweeter end, and would work perfectly into many of those classic cocktails. Red grape juice would be another choice for sweetly tart notes. Although it may come as a surprise, grenadine would be the perfect swap as it's pomegranate-based, despite its cherry red color.