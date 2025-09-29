14 Rx Bars, Ranked Worst To Best

Every great road trip requires exactly two things: snacks and some form of entertainment. On a recent excursion with my husband and parents, we decided to combine these two necessities with a tournament-style taste test of Rx Bars. Why Rx bars? Well, for one, they're good for you: no added sugar, simple ingredients, and enough protein to satisfy between rest stop meals.

Founded in 2013 by two friends just outside Chicago, RxBar started as a scrappy, health-conscious brand for gym-goers and busy professionals craving a clean protein bar. Its signature minimalist packaging—those bold block letters listing "3 Egg Whites, 6 Almonds, 4 Cashews, 2 Dates" (or some variation thereof) — became a badge of honor for snackers who wanted transparency and quality without gimmicks. In 2017, Kellogg's bought the brand, but the bars have kept their cult-favorite status.

Many people love Rx Bars because they taste more like a chewy, dense cookie than a chalky health bar, while still delivering a decent dose of protein. The simple ingredient list feels honest, but the flavors — ranging from classics like Chocolate Sea Salt to the wild cards like Lemon Honey Cashew Butter — add an element of surprise. In true family feud fashion, we put our taste buds to the test to decide once and for all which Rx Bar flavor reigns supreme.

