Why Does Fruitcake Have Such A Bad Reputation?

Zucchini bread, apple cobbler, cherry pie — it's not that fruits and veggies can't be good in desserts. There are numerous examples of produce adding moisture and fiber to the best loaves and cakes throughout history; carrot cake has been popular since the Middle Ages, and it's still going strong. So what's up with fruitcake?

Sure, the fact that you can revive the dense cake, filled with candied fruits and nuts, after it's gone stale and been sitting for literal years is a little sketchy. But it was once a quirky but beloved Christmas staple known for its boozy coating and given out as a classic homemade gift to friends and family. In fact, the dessert even dates back to ancient Roman times. Its downfall in the modern era might be partially attributed to this tradition changing when it was commercialized in the 20th century, transforming the hand-crafted delicacy into something mass-produced, heavily preserved, and a little more rock-like. But the final nail in its coffin has often been attributed to the joke Jimmy Carson made on The Tonight Show's segment covering the dessert in 1989, when he infamously quipped, "There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other" (via YouTube).

The cake fell out of favor around that time, and seemingly never recovered its former status, although, of course, the joke wouldn't have landed as well as it did if there weren't already a decent number of fruitcake haters in the audience. Whether there's a direct correlation is unclear, but Carson may have had the influence to affect the American public in such a way — or perhaps he simply voiced the thought that generations of fruitcake recipients had been too afraid to speak.