Why Does Fruitcake Have Such A Bad Reputation?
Zucchini bread, apple cobbler, cherry pie — it's not that fruits and veggies can't be good in desserts. There are numerous examples of produce adding moisture and fiber to the best loaves and cakes throughout history; carrot cake has been popular since the Middle Ages, and it's still going strong. So what's up with fruitcake?
Sure, the fact that you can revive the dense cake, filled with candied fruits and nuts, after it's gone stale and been sitting for literal years is a little sketchy. But it was once a quirky but beloved Christmas staple known for its boozy coating and given out as a classic homemade gift to friends and family. In fact, the dessert even dates back to ancient Roman times. Its downfall in the modern era might be partially attributed to this tradition changing when it was commercialized in the 20th century, transforming the hand-crafted delicacy into something mass-produced, heavily preserved, and a little more rock-like. But the final nail in its coffin has often been attributed to the joke Jimmy Carson made on The Tonight Show's segment covering the dessert in 1989, when he infamously quipped, "There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other" (via YouTube).
The cake fell out of favor around that time, and seemingly never recovered its former status, although, of course, the joke wouldn't have landed as well as it did if there weren't already a decent number of fruitcake haters in the audience. Whether there's a direct correlation is unclear, but Carson may have had the influence to affect the American public in such a way — or perhaps he simply voiced the thought that generations of fruitcake recipients had been too afraid to speak.
Let's be honest: Is the bad reputation deserved?
It's tempting here to feel a little bad for the disgraced cake that's become the butt of all manner of Christmas jokes. But is there a part of you that's wondering if, honestly, fruitcake really earned its not-stellar reputation?
As with anything related to preference, the answer depends on who you ask. The recipes produce a famously dense batter, as opposed to the light, airy desserts we often opt for today, from fancy French cakes to angel food cake. The add-ins are also so numerous and varied, as well as overly sweet from being candied, that with any bite of fruitcake you're in for a dizzying array of flavors and textures. But fruitcake defenders argue that the hate comes from dry, store-bought cakes, and the holiday dessert is only truly authentic and tasty if it's made at home — preferably with your great-grandmother's recipe — and serves as a way to enjoy the flavors of summer harvests during the winter in a decadent way.
If you've never tried fruitcake, and you're curious where your opinion will lie on the spectrum of enjoyment, maybe try mixing one up at home this year (and dousing it in a lot of brandy). If you love it, you've got a treat to share with your family during your holiday celebration. Hate it? Continue the age-old tradition of passing it off to someone else — Jimmy Carson would approve.