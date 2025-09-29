How To Maximize Every Inch Of A Compact C‑shaped Kitchen, According To Design Experts

Most kitchens have a corner, and almost anyone who has been in a kitchen knows its pitfalls: dishes lurking in dark corners, spices lost beyond all hope, and cabinet doors that hit one another and jam fingers. While not all kitchens have such design obstacles, C-shaped kitchens do. "Without careful planning, they can turn into wasted space," Judi Cooper, the principal interior designer of Kitchens Inside Out, said of corners in a C-shaped kitchen. "Custom pull-outs or kidney-shaped mechanisms make those spots fully accessible."

Thomas Borcherding, the owner of Homestar Design, agreed. "Integrated functionality options come in handy here, such as lazy Susans and pull-out trays." For those of us who don't visit hardware store cabinet sections regularly, the upgrades in kitchen technology might come as a pleasant surprise. And we're not talking about smart fridges. Sure, lazy Susans and their kidney-shaped cousins have been around for a while, but they have never been as accessible to the average kitchen user as they are now. For blind corners, install a special cabinet organizer with shelves that swivel or glide out. For others lucky to have a "pie cut" corner cabinet, a lazy Susan or even V-shaped drawers are an option. Pull-outs with organizers for Tupperware or small appliances can also make storage far more efficient. "In a C-shaped kitchen, it's important to make the corners work with inserts and pull-outs, so you'll never have to crouch or reach blindly," Cooper said.