This Simple Kitchen Shelf Upgrade Is Ideal For Those Hard-To-Reach Areas

Let's face it: Some storage spaces in the kitchen are just hard to reach. Whether you're climbing on a chair to see the back of a cabinet, or squatting down to grab a container in the far reaches of a lower cupboard, you've probably wondered more than once if there's an easier way. And as a matter of fact, there's a very simple kitchen shelf and cabinet upgrade that's ideal for solving the problem of hard-to-reach areas: pull-out shelves.

Pull-out shelves come in a variety of different models, but the premise of all the styles is some type of shelf that's mounted on a sliding track so that you can pull it out when you need to see what's hiding in the back of the pantry or cabinet. This goes hand in hand with Martha Stewart's go-to method of utilizing vertical space in tiny kitchens. New kitchens tend to have shelving like this already built in, but a lot of kitchens haven't caught up with the times, especially the tiny ones. Grab a tape measure and take a look at your storage space while we explore a couple of different models of pull-out shelves to weigh the pros and cons of each. Some models are great for cabinets and others are better for narrower shelves, but any style you choose can go a long way toward decluttering your kitchen.