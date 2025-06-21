Here's Why Kitchen Cabinets Don't Usually Stretch To The Ceiling
Kitchen cabinets that reach the ceiling are having a moment. But are they a good idea? Most designers say no, and there are some very good reasons for that. The number one being accessibility. It's always tempting to have more storage space, but it might not be worth it if reaching for what you need always requires the help of a ladder or step stool.
Though it can provide a clean and impactful look to have the gap closed between the top of your cabinet and the ceiling, there is another little-known consideration that could have consequences to closing the gap. Wood expands and contracts with weather fluctuations, so especially if your house is located somewhere where there is a lot of change in the weather, the caulk line at moldings will eventually crack and separate from the ceiling. Getting access to fix this becomes more challenging with the gap between cabinet and ceiling closed.
Kitchen cabinets that reach the ceiling can also be much more expensive. This is because compared to standard cabinets they require more material, more labor, and usually have a more complex installation procedure.
Create more stoarge space without cabinets that reach the ceiling
To create more storage space in the kitchen, consider some other options that may work better with the design of your kitchen. Wall-mounted shelves or pot racks to hang pots and pans from can free up a significant amount of cupboard space. Pegboards can be used for hanging utensils, and over-the-door racks are ideal for spices and sauces that don't need refrigeration. Drawer-style cabinet organizers are ideal for those cupboards that have space that is hard to access. Installing organizers can make it easier to reach the awkward corners that otherwise go unused. For wrangling random pot and pan covers, try repurposing your old oven racks to organize lids inside a drawer.
Finally, as basic as it sounds, clearing off counters in a Marie Kondo, take-no-prisoners kind of way can do wonders for space economy in the kitchen. It's a great exercise to get rid of the non-essentials and relegate them to hidden pantries or door racks.
To create a bold look without having to install cabinets that reach the ceiling, consider still going taller than usual but leaving space to allow for the expansion of the wood due to weather fluctuations. This creates a shadow space referred to as a reveal line. The reveal line can then be adorned with crown moldings that can be as minimalist or ornate as you like.