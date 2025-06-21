Here's Why Kitchen Cabinets Don't Usually Stretch To The Ceiling

Kitchen cabinets that reach the ceiling are having a moment. But are they a good idea? Most designers say no, and there are some very good reasons for that. The number one being accessibility. It's always tempting to have more storage space, but it might not be worth it if reaching for what you need always requires the help of a ladder or step stool.

Though it can provide a clean and impactful look to have the gap closed between the top of your cabinet and the ceiling, there is another little-known consideration that could have consequences to closing the gap. Wood expands and contracts with weather fluctuations, so especially if your house is located somewhere where there is a lot of change in the weather, the caulk line at moldings will eventually crack and separate from the ceiling. Getting access to fix this becomes more challenging with the gap between cabinet and ceiling closed.

Kitchen cabinets that reach the ceiling can also be much more expensive. This is because compared to standard cabinets they require more material, more labor, and usually have a more complex installation procedure.