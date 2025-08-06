The Best Cabinet Trick To Create The Illusion Of More Space In Your Kitchen

Most of us crave more space, but, until you start knocking down walls and even expanding your home's blueprints, this can be hard to come by. That's when a little magic comes in handy, or, more precisely, a little illusion. You can still evoke the appearance of a bigger room with some careful color and material choices even when more square feet aren't quite in the kitchen renovation cards. Cristiana Crin, founder and director of design at Perpetuum Designs, shared some of those very tips with Chowhound exclusively. "Trying to bring a light natural wood color in the upper cabinets and combining it with glass (any type of glass) will create a soothing feeling of more space," Crin says, with one caveat.

"Whatever you do, please don't bring mirrors into this space," Crin says. The kitchen is not a place for mirrors!" So, if you were eyeing those shiny surfaces in the hopes that their reflective properties might brighten up the place, follow Ina Garten's lead for a cozier kitchen and add a lamp, instead.