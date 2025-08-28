7 Popular Regional Casseroles In The US Everyone Should Know

A casserole is technically a specific type of baking dish, and in the U.S., the word also refers to a one-dish meal baked in one of those casserole dishes. However, the name has become so entwined with these types of recipes that it doesn't matter what the food is baked in; if it's a one-dish meal that involves a baked mix of ingredients and sauce, with a browned topping, chances are that it's called a casserole. (You will find debate about this for dishes like Chicago deep-dish pizza, which is a controversy we are not touching here. Godspeed to anyone who tries to wade into that one.)

The U.S. has casseroles aplenty, from the ubiquitous tuna noodle to regional recipes that no one really knows about outside of those areas. Other casseroles have famous names that people recognize, but the dishes still don't appear at meals outside of the regions in which they're popular. That's a shame because many of these casseroles deserve wider attention, both for their flavor and for their convenience. They're simple, economical, and meant to feed people easily, often with leftovers for the next day. You may have heard of some of these regional casseroles already, but chances are, you haven't heard of all of them. Let's fix that and take a look at seven popular regional casseroles that you really should know about.