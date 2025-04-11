The Vegetable Mistake That's Making Your Casseroles Watery, And How To Avoid It

Whether it's studded with Thanksgiving-ready green beans or teeming with all that leftover spaghetti, casseroles are easy-to-make one-pan dishes that can feed a crowd with minimal effort and maximum flavor. Despite their laidback assembly, it's not impossible to ruin a casserole, especially if it stars water-dense vegetables. Vegetables are some of the most hydrating foods you should be eating, with many varieties composed of more than 90% water. Although water-dense veggies are indisputably nutritious, without the right prep work, they can destroy your favorite casserole.

As these vegetables cook, they release a lot of moisture in the form of steam. When cooking them on their own, the steam evaporates and causes no issues. When embedded into a casserole, however, the steam is trapped and seeps into the other ingredients in the dish, leading to a soggy, watery, and wilted texture. Classic casserole fixings like breadcrumbs, cheese, and condensed soups will lose their textural integrity when exposed to enough trapped vegetable steam. Mouthfeel plays a key role in taste perception, which means a mushy casserole won't have the same flavor as one with a well-defined structure, even if it's dolled up in the right herbs and spices.