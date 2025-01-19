Steam Is The Secret To Flawless Melted Cheese On Literally Any Dish

If you're fond of fondue, stretchy pizza, ultimate chicken nachos with all the fixings, a good grilled cheese, or a slice of gooey cheddar on your burger, you know the magic of melted cheese. Not all cheeses melt the same, however, and there are pros and cons to every melting cheese. American is a very meltable option, for example, while cheeses such as ricotta simply refuse to cooperate. Luckily, a little steam is the solution to stubborn melting cheeses.

Steam helps solve the problem of uneven melting. Entrapping your cheesy topping in an enclosed, steamy environment exposes it to hot air, introducing every side of the cheese to heat. Other approaches tend to funnel heat in one direction. As cheeses age, they release moisture. A steamer (or makeshift steamer) also helps reacquaint cheese with some of the liquid that was expelled.